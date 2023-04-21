Where was Mrs. Davis shot? Filming locations of Peacock's new sci-fi series explored

Sci-fi TV series Mrs. Davis is currently streaming on Peacock; it hit the Comcast-owned OTT platform on Thursday, April 20. Created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof, the drama has Betty Gilpin as Simone/Elizabeth, a nun, who uses her faith to take down the titular AI, touted as the “most powerful” across the world.

To note, the first four episodes were released on Thursday. The rest will premiere on a weekly basis till the season finale on May 18. Peacock reportedly ordered the 10-episode series way back in May 2021.

While the casting began last year in March, the shooting schedule kick-started a few months later. Reports stated then that the team set up camp in a remote desert location or/and on the Warner Bros. Studios lot while maintaining tight secrecy about the same. In a September interview, Gilpin attested to this and said:

“We’re shooting in the middle of nowhere… The costume designer is very much British and put me in a wool habit, and we are shooting in the absolute desert, and it’s so hot.”

It was recently, however, revealed that Mrs. Davis was shot in places like Catalonia in Spain, Los Angeles County in California, France, and France.

Mrs. Davis team filmed in Spain last October, November

In October and November 2022, cameras were set up in Spain to shoot the Betty Gilpin-led show. Catalonia, along with its cities Tarragona and Girona, served as the primary locations in the European country. The team utilized spots like Plaça dels Apòstols Square and Sant Pere de Galligants, among others.

A local portal named Artespana reported at the time that even though the sequences were shot in Móra La Nova, Tarragona, they “are based on Scotland” and 1300s France.

That’s why when a casting call was given out at the time, it asked for “red-haired men,” “northern-looking” people, and those “with beards and long hair.”

Warner Bros. Studio lot in Los Angeles County, California

The almost century-old Warner Bros. Studio, located at 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, Los Angeles County, California, doubled up as the shooting spot for Mrs. Davis.

The studio boasts 36 sound stages and several exterior sets, ranging from a jungle lagoon to a midwest town center. The vast portfolio makes it an apt production location for projects like The Goonies (1985), The Perfect Storm (2000), Dunkirk (2017), La La Land (2016), The Dark Knight (2008), and Inception (2010), among others.

Iconic TV shows like Friends (1994–1995), The Big Bang Theory (2007–2019), The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2008–2022), Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2005), and Full House (1993–1995) also found a home in the stages of Warner Bros. Studio.

Mrs. Davis was reportedly filmed in Scotland and other European spots, too

Scottish landmarks like Gruinard Bay, Loch Lomond, Scottish Highlands, Loch Ness, and Arthur’s Seat can be spotted in the new series, as per reports.

Mrs. Davis apart, the UK constituent country also saw the production of Tetris (2023), several Harry Potter films, the TV series Succession (2018–2023), HBO mega smasher Game of Thrones (2011–2019), the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and The Batman (2022), among others.

The team attached to the Peacock show reportedly traveled to other European locations, including France and Italy, to lens out numerous exterior shots.

