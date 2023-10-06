The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 3 - Exact release time and what to expect

On October 6, 2023, the eagerly awaited third installment of The Continental: From the World of John Wick will debut on television. This series provides an intriguing deep dive into the earliest years of the famed Assassin Hotel from the John Wick universe. The third episode, titled 'Theater of Pain', is anticipated to be an exciting continuation of the narrative.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 3 is not just another episode in the ongoing series. The fate of several individuals is in doubt in this episode, which has the weight of a narrative climax. Every single teaser and promotional piece has been eagerly analyzed by fans to foretell this episode's outcome.

The narrative of the finale will revolve around Winston Scott in The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 3. His journey, which is filled with love, destiny, and vengeance, will come to pivotal turning points and provide answers to the many issues posed by the earlier episodes.

Exact Release Date and Time of The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 3

The Continental: From the World of John Wick explores the world of John Wick and events that happened prior to the narrative shown in the popular film series. There are three episodes in the season and the third episode is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET /12 a.m. PT. Viewers in the US can stream the series on Peacock, while international audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is the exact release date and time for the series across different time zones in the world:

Australia: 5 pm AEST on October 6, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on October 6, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on October 6, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on October 6, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on October 6, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on October 6, 2023

The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 3 - What to Expect?

The series centers on Winston Scott's (Colin Woodell) rise against the backdrop of a different 1970s. The narrative describes the difficulties and opponents he encounters as he tries to take over as the proprietor at The Continental's New York branch.

The final installment of this trilogy, 'Theater of Pain', promises a dramatic conclusion and resolution to the whole story.

In the final episode, we may observe how Winston succeeds O'Connor as Continental's leader. The mysterious crime boss Maisie and sniper Jenkins support Winston. In addition, he makes an effort to enlist Charon, the Continental's concierge, in his battle against O'Connor.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode titled 'Theatre of Pain' reads:

“In the final action-packed night, Winston's all-out revenge plan is revealed as he looks to take over the NYC crime operation with plans to transform the Continental from an outdated safe house into the upscale destination of John Wick fame.”

Do not miss out on The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 3 as it will stream on Peacock on October 6, 2023. Viewers who do not have access to Peacock can stream the third episode on Amazon Prime Video.