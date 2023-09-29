The Continental finally reveals the origin of John Wick's iconic 1969 Ford Mustang 429 Boss

The 1969 Ford Mustang evokes emotion in John Wick franchise fans. Now with the release of John Wick’s prequel series, The Continental, we know the history of our beloved Mustang. Winston’s Uncle Charlie is the one who first uses the Ford Mustang with the pet name Maria and calls it the love of his life.

The Ford Mustang 1969 Mach 1 is a sleek car used by John Wick throughout the John Wick movies. His pet dog and his iconic Ford Mustang car were two things he found comfort in after the loss of his wife. When his pet dog was killed in addition to his cherished Mustang stolen, John got fierce and the action started

The Origin of the 1969 Ford Mustang 429 Mach 1 in the John Wick franchise: The Continental

The Ford Mustang 429 Mach 1 is an iconic muscle car. Originally introduced in 1964, the car was re-released in 1969 with updated power. Its aggressive features made it stand tall among others. Here is why the 429 is the king of that era:

Engine: 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8

Horsepower: Approximately 375-375 hp

Torque: Approximately 450-460 lb-ft

Transmission: 4-speed manual or 3-speed automatic transmission

Brakes: Power disc brakes

Wheels: 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels with high-performance tires

Performance: The 429 Cobra Jet engine delivered impressive acceleration and performance, making Mach 1 a formidable muscle car on the drag strip and the open road.

Now we know why John Wick chose this car as his vehicle. This supports his action sequences and racing mode with ease. But who used it first? According to The Continental series, when Winston needed a car, he requested his Uncle Charlie. He named the Mustang Maria and crowned it as the love of his life. He agreed to lend the car to Winston and warned him not to put a scratch on her.

Winston later in the episode tested Maria’s power in a car chase scene. Winston Scott was a close friend of John Wick and a High Table member of the Continental Hotel in the John Wick movie universe. The series explores Winston’s early days and how he got into the hotel.

Remember in John Wick's first part, John made a complaint about his missing Mustang, which was stolen by Josef, to Winston, and he calmed John? Yes, there is a connection between Winston-John Wick-Ford Mustang, which will be explored deeper in this series. There is a lot of resemblance between John Wick and the Ford Mustang 1969 429 Boss model.

Both are powerful, elegant, and unique in their own way. Only a small number of this model cars were produced from 1969 to 1970, which made it even more valuable than any other car. The value is so high that in Mecum auctions, an unrestored 1969 Boss 429 Fastback Mustang is estimated to be worth between $275,000 and $350,000.

About the series: The Continental

The Continental is Peacock’s mini-drama series with only 3 episodes in Season 1. Set in the 1970s, this series is the first medium from the franchise without Keanu Reeves as John Wick. The official synopsis of The Continental reads:

"'Set in 1970s NYC, Winston Scott recruits a team to take on a vast conspiracy triggered by his brother's attack on The Continental. The bloody action drama explores the collision of family love, fate, and revenge."