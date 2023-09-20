The Continental: From the world of John Wick review

The Continental: From the World of John Wick certainly has elements from the iconic franchise designed to appeal to loyalists. The advertising on Facebook reads 'Before there was Wick, there was Winston'.

And even when you replace John Wick (Keanu Reeves) with the sibling duo of Frankie (Ben Robson) and Winston (Colin Woodell), the beats are familiar. The fight sequences could have belonged to a John Wick film, and themes such as revenge, betrayal, friendship, and trust are just as predominant as ever.

Expand Tweet

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a trip back in time to the 70s. Crime is just as rampant on the streets of New York, and the show does a brilliant job of recreating the era with music. From Pink Floyd to Yes, the soundtrack has been curated with care.

The origin story of The Continental- where no business may be conducted

Mel Gibson rules the infamous chain of hotels as Cormac, a rugged criminal mastermind. When Frankie steals from him, the sequence of events of The Continental: From the World of John Wick are thereby set in motion.

Expand Tweet

Winston Scott, who is running his own operations across The Atlantic is brought over to the United States with force and questioned about his brother's whereabouts. Colin Woodell plays the younger version of the character we've come to know so well from the John Wick movies.

His origin story is certainly a fascinating one, centered on his complicated relationship with his brother. Certainly, The Continental: From the World of John Wick is not without its fair share of colorful characters, both good and bad.

No, Cormac is not the only villain that Scott has to contend with in this universe. There are The Twins, who are just as strange as they are deadly. And there's someone that even Cormac is scared of. Her name is The Adjudicator (Katie McGrath).

Expand Tweet

This three-part mini-series instead feels like three feature films—a trilogy of action, violence, and revenge. If these three words appeal to you, then this is not a show you want to miss out on. If violence is not your cup of tea, this show won't be either.

Where can fans watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick?

In India, The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere in three parts. The first drops exclusively on Prime Video on September 22. The subsequent parts will air on September 29 and October 6.

Those in the United States can watch the show on Peacock.

One of the most fascinating things for fans of the John Wick franchise is an opportunity to see the origin of the character Charon, who is joined at the hip with The Continental series of hotels in the films.

As fans are doubtless aware, this role was played by legendary actor Lance Reddick, who passed away earlier this year. Ayomide Adegun pays tribute to a younger version of the character with talent that would have certainly made Reddick proud.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is slick and well-made, and while it is not high art, it is a great way to lose yourself in a fast-paced, nail-biting story!