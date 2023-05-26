John Wick 5: Everything to know so far

Despite no expectations from fans of the John Wick franchise, a recent announcement by Lionsgate's boss has confirmed that the fifth installment of the franchise is reportedly in development already. After the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 saw Keanu Reeves' titular character supposedly die, most fans assumed that the series had concluded. However, it seems that things are back in order, although there has been no confirmation whether Reeves will return.

During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call, Joe Drake, the Motion Picture Group chairman, said:

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience...What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year."

He further continued:

"We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

This seems to indicate that a fifth film is in development already, alongside an expanding array of new shows and films. Sadly, very few details about John Wick 5 are available as of now.

John Wick: Chapter 5 may choose to not focus on Keanu Reeves' character

It is impossible to imagine a John Wick without the man himself. On the other hand, it is unimaginable to think of a logical explanation for bringing back Wick to life, who peacefully passed away after his final fight in the latest installment of the franchise. So, in all likelihood, the fifth film may not have Keanu Reeves but will continue the story from the previous four films. It will, of course, be set in the same universe as well.

Chad Stahelski spoke to The Direct previously on the prospect of a fifth film in the franchise, saying that he would not mind it but the story seemed to be quite self-contained in the four installments. He said:

"The real question you ask yourself is not, ‘Do I want it?’ Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park...We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4,' and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, ‘You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun."

Likewise, fans have almost resonated with the view as they commented on social media sites that they did not need anything else apart from this satisfying ending. However, a few others responded to the news with memes and hilarious clips.

Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 @BienSur_JeTaime Imma be so real. Idc if John Wick 5 is Keanu as a zombie still k-wording folks, I'll be in that theater opening weekend. If Fast et All can get 10 movies and send Luda and Tyrese to space in a pinto, John can get a few more. Imma be so real. Idc if John Wick 5 is Keanu as a zombie still k-wording folks, I'll be in that theater opening weekend. If Fast et All can get 10 movies and send Luda and Tyrese to space in a pinto, John can get a few more.

Columned @Columned_ I am in favor of John Wick 5 and i think John never died in Chapter 4 and it was purely a misdirection in case the movie didnt do crazy at the box office. Ending was vague enough to say its the last one if it didnt do well but left it open just enough if it did great I am in favor of John Wick 5 and i think John never died in Chapter 4 and it was purely a misdirection in case the movie didnt do crazy at the box office. Ending was vague enough to say its the last one if it didnt do well but left it open just enough if it did great https://t.co/SrB8ttE6nn

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Everyone who thought he was dead seeing John Wick show up in John Wick 5 Everyone who thought he was dead seeing John Wick show up in John Wick 5 https://t.co/hKqXvom2YJ

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 John Wick coming back in John Wick 5 John Wick coming back in John Wick 5 https://t.co/4rO2BpWkCw

Chioma 💎 @dahtgirl_ajex How did john wick d!e and cane got to live??



Ehhh I need part 5 🙄 How did john wick d!e and cane got to live??Ehhh I need part 5 🙄 https://t.co/ugYqlLZwzh

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 All the villains seeing John Wick alive in John Wick 5 All the villains seeing John Wick alive in John Wick 5 https://t.co/WAx9qN93SZ

Of course, John Wick's franchise is far from being over, as many new and exciting things are in development. Ballerina is the most recent thing in the universe, which is set to star Ana de Armas in the leading role.

There has also been no word about a potential date for the fifth part of the franchise, but more details should soon start pouring in as the project progresses.

