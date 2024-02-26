“Calling it”: American Idol season 22 fans think Abi Carter is a winner

American Idol season 22 aired its second episode on Sunday, February 26, 2024. During the segment, fans saw several singers enter the competition and sing their hearts out in hopes of impressing the judges enough to make it to Hollywood.

One of the singers who appeared on the show during the latest segment was 21-year-old Abi Carter from Indio, California. As part of her audition, she sang What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and won the Golden Ticket.

Her rendition of the song was enough to convert her Golden Ticket into a Platinum Ticket, which meant that the contestant became the second contestant of the season who would skip the first round of Hollywood, along with Odell, who won the ticket last week.

Fans of the ABC show took social media to react to her audition and were impressed by the singer. One person, @chelsea_mack wrote on X:

"#AmericanIdol Abi is going to win, calling it now."

American Idol season 22 will return next week with another episode on ABC.

Abi Carter's What Was I Made For? rendition impresses American Idol fans

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode on ABC on Sunday, February 25, 2204. The last contestant of the night, Abi Carter, told the judges that she came from a religious family and was the second oldest child out of seven kids. She added that she was raised by a single mother.

Katy Perry then asked her why she was on American Idol and the contestant noted that she had been a fan of the show since she was a child. Abi added that she told herself she would audition for the show when she was old enough.

She told the judges about her choice of song and Perry stated that she loved the Billie Eilish song and praised the singer. She told Abi to do an amazing job. The American Idol season 22 contestant also played the piano as part of her audition.

The judges gave her a standing ovation after the performance and Abi got emotional.

"Thank you for being an example of singing from your heart. What were you made for? You were made for this, 100%," Kary Perry told the season 22 contestant as she hugged Abi.

Luke Bryant told Lionel Richie that Abi may be the winner of American Idol season 22. Katy asked Bryant after the embrace if Abi was "Top 10" and the judge repeated what he said to Richie.

The judges further noted that they had never heard the crew clap during an audition before. They gave her a Golden Ticket as Abi's family rushed in to hug her. The ticket was later converted into a Platinum Ticket.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and echoed Luke Bryant's thoughts.

