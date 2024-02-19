American Idol season 22 premiere: Recap and more details explored

American Idol has received immense recognition since its first season premiered back in 2002. Now that the ABC show is back for season 22, fans are excited to find out who will be crowned the title of American Idol 2024.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry have also returned for the new American Idol season. The first episode aired on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT exclusively on ABC.

For season 22, the show's production has been exploring talented people from all over America in cities such as Leesburg, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee, Santa Barbara, California, and Tuskegee, Alabama, alongside the judges' hometowns.

American Idol season 22 premiered on Sunday, February 18, 2024 on ABC

Throughout American Idol history, impressive virtual and in-person auditions and the hunt for new talent have made the show exciting. It has introduced artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Carrie Underwood to the world.

Like previous seasons, the American Idol season 22 premiere started with night one auditions that saw new singers testing their luck by performing on the stage in front of the judges. Initially, the auditions began with two impressive performances by Mackenzie Sol, a content creator from Las Vegas, and 15-year-old Triston Harper.

Mackenzie sang Bring It On Home To Me by Sam Cooke, giving the song a twist of his own. In an introductory interview, he revealed how it was hard for him to audition by himself, without his mom by his side. During his performance, Mackenzie was surprised to find out that his mom was right there cheering for him.

Meanwhile, Triston sang Cover Me Up by Jason Isbell after opening up about his family problems, including his mother's abusive relationship. Out of the three judges, Richie was most impacted by Triston's unique voice and his ability to hook the audience with his song execution.

For the next audition, Katy Perry encouraged a contestant named Kennedy Reid to give a more energetic and authentic performance. As Kennedy felt nervous in front of the cameras, she was unable to give her best while singing River Deep-Mountain High by Tina Turner.

Richie and Perry agreed that Kennedy had an exceptional voice, but she might have chosen the wrong song to showcase her singing abilities. Looking at her potential, however, they both gave her a yes, while Bryan voted a no.

Other participants including Meggie Iyer and Ajii received appreciation from all three judges with Katy Perry predicting that Meggie would make it to the Top 10 and Bryan guessing that Ajii would likely compete till the end of the show.

Moreover, former NFL player Blake Proehl managed to impress the panel as well, alongside Micaela McCall, who sang Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours by Stevie Wonder. The next contestant, Jack Blocker, moved the judges with his emotional and heartfelt performance on the American Idol stage.

The first night of auditions came to an end after Odell Bunton Jr. was given the platinum ticket for his astounding performance of Bring It On Home to Me by Sam Cooke.

Another highlight of the premiere episode was Mckenna Breinholt, who sang There Was Jesus by Dolly Parton and Zach Williams. She shared her personal journey of getting adopted and then getting in touch with her birth family after years. Sadly, Mckenna's birth mother passed away, although her birth family showed up to her audition to support her. Mckenna was surprised and very grateful for the same.

More about what is to come in American Idol season 22

The upcoming episodes promise new auditions, impressive performances, and tough competition between contestants. While viewers can't wait to find out who the winner will be, some are also upset at Katy's departure from the show.

On February 12, 2024 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Katy Perry revealed her decision to step away from her judging duties:

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol, I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. I know. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I'm saying, Jimmy?"

Katy, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, wrapped up the auditions back in 2023.

Leesburg, Georgia (Sept. 19-20)

Tuskegee, Alabama (Oct. 2-3)

Santa Barbara, California (Oct. 17-18)

Los Angeles, California (Oct. 24-25)

Nashville, Tennessee (Nov. 11-12)

American Idol season 22, episode 2, titled Auditions, Part 2, will air on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu.