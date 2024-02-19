"I’m crying": American Idol fans ecstatic about first platinum ticket holder

American Idol season 22 aired its first episode on Sunday, February 18, 2024. During the segment, fresh faces and new talent were spotlighted, as the season began in Leesburg, Georgia, which is Luke Bryant's hometown.

Several singers took to stage to audition for the well-known singing talent show, but one stood out more than the rest. While this was only the first night of auditions, one contestant, Odell Bunton Jr. from Austin, became the winner of the first Platinum Ticket.

The Platinum Ticket was introduced two years ago on the show and is only given to three people per season. It is different from the Golden Ticket, as it allows the artist to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

Thus, fans of the show took to social media to react to the win and were ecstatic with Odell's achievement early on in the competition. One person, @chocolateluvn86, wrote on X:

"And they gave Odell the platinum ticket!! I'm crying right along with him and his family!"

American Idol season 22 will air episodes every week on Sundays on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu on Mondays.

American Idol season 22 fans applaud Odell's audition

American Idol season 22 aired its first episode on Sunday, February 18, 2024. One of the contestants who performed during the first night of auditions was Odell Bunton Jr. Ahead of his performance, the 28-year-old opened up about his family and shared that he had five children. He talked about his life a little more and told the American Idol judges that he worked as a security guard at the Dallas airport.

Lionel Richie then asked the contestant how he went from airport security to being on the ABC show. Bunton noted he got there by "the grace of God" and told the cameras that he was six years old when he decided he wanted to be a singer.

"I first started singing in church. Start leading songs. Then started leading praise and worship. Shoutout to my mom. She took me and my siblings and she sat us down and taught us how to sing at the same time."

The singing competition contestant took a break from music when his oldest daughter was born. Bunton wanted to focus on being the best father he could be because, for him, his children are the most important to him in life. He added that that the second most important thing in his life was providing for them.

"I want better for my kids. They deserve it because they're amazing kids. They encouraged me, man. Being here in this place in this position, it means everything."

As part of his American Idol audition, he sang Sam Cooke's Bring It on Home to Me, which left the judges in awe. It earned him a standing ovation, and Lionel Richie hugged him after the performance. The judge told him he had potential and noted that they had a security agency that could help him.

All three judges said yes to the contestant, and Lionel Richie then handed him a Platinum Ticket. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and cheered for the season 22 singer.

