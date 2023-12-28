American Idol season 22: Release date and time, what to expect and more

According to an Instagram post made by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, Luke Bryant, and host Ryan Seacrest, American Idol has been officially renewed for the twenty-second season. American Idol is a heritage show and one of the most prominent and longest-running franchises of reality television, and the latest installment is expected to drop on Sunday, February 18, 2024, on ABC.

American Idol ran for a successful fifteen seasons on FOX before it was canceled back in 2016. ABC subsequently picked up the show in 2018 and has been continuously airing the show for the past six seasons. The judges took to the show's official Instagram page to post the latest updates about the upcoming season.

The post's caption read: "Take a journey with us as we make dreams come true. The season premiere of #AmericanIdol is February 18 on ABC and Stream on Hulu!". In the clip, Katy, Lionel, Luke, and Ryan come together to announce the arrival of the latest installment in the franchise. Lionel signed off the video on a cheerful note by saying: "See you later!"

Compared to The Voice, American Idol has managed to gather around itself a galaxy of winners who went on to become stars in their respective industries.

What to expect from American Idol Season 22?

American Idol season 22 is expected to continue the show's entertaining tradition of finding the best singing talent from across the nation. The ABC show will then provide them with the best platform they could ever hope to get.

Whether they will make use of this opportunity and relegate themselves to the likes of the show's past winners will be revealed in the episodes of the show.

Casting for the upcoming season unfolded around August 2023. The Idol Across America casting process is built upon the anticipation surrounding the release of season 22.

According to the guidelines established by the show's makers, contestants must be between fifteen to twenty-eight years old to participate, and they can apply from all across the country.

The recent casting process marked the first time that participants were allowed to audition within a specific genre category, instead of the city-based auditions that were earlier came to pass.

From among those shortlisted, candidates will then proceed to audition live in front of Lionel, Katy, and Luke. Those who succeed at this threshold will then receive their tickets to Hollywood and will feature in the premiere episode.

What's the latest buzz around American Idol Season 22?

American Idol ranks among the nation's favorite reality television shows and has been the go-to franchise for countless Americans over the years. The show holds an important place in the hearts of the numerous applicants who sign up for the auditions, as no other platform will give them such vast resources and exposure to make their talents count.

Kelly Clarkson was the winner of the first season of the show when it premiered in 2002. She went on to achieve new heights in her career following her appearance and victory on the show.

Over the years, celebrated artists such as Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Katharine McPhee have emerged as the winners of the show.

All of the past winners have carved out a niche for themselves and have increasingly successful careers that are not only restricted to the music industry but include their contributions to films, Broadway productions, and others.

American Idol season 22 will premiere on ABC, and the episodes can be streamed on Hulu.