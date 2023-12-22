How did Kelly Clarkson lose so much weight? Everything you need to know about the singer’s weight-loss secrets

Singer Kelly Clarkson, who has long been known for her weight fluctuations, has recently undergone a remarkable transformation. She has lost 41 pounds, so fans are curious about the diet that helped her lose weight.

Contrary to speculations of her utilizing weight loss-aiding drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, a trusted source close to Clarkson has confirmed that the singer achieved her astounding results through natural means, according to OK! magazine.

Kelly clarkson weight loss secrets - How did the singer lose weight?

Clarkson followed a natural approach to her diet and exercise. She limited her sugar intake, cut out carbohydrates and exercised regularly. The 41-year-old artist adopted this regimen, as reported by She Finds.

After her divorce, Clarkson faced the challenge of emotional eating, but she maintained her commitment to a balanced diet and regular exercise. In 2019, Kelly Clarkson took to X (formerly called Twitter) to address and dismiss rumors regarding her alleged use of weight-loss pills and fad diets.

According to insiders, Kelly Clarkson made significant changes to her eating habits, cutting out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. Additionally, she introduced cardiovascular exercises into her weekly routine.

These lifestyle modifications resulted in a remarkable transformation, with Clarkson shedding approximately 40 pounds and expressing a newfound sense of confidence and wellbeing.

Kelly Clarkson weight loss before and after

Consistent diet and exercise was the key (Image via Instagram @kellyclarkson)

Kelly Clarkson first gained attention for her physical transformation in July, but she had already lost 15 pounds by then. She attributed her progress to a healthy eating plan that comprised a controlled diet low in carbohydrates and calories but rich in protein.

Clarkson's stunning physical changes have left fans in awe, who have expressed their admiration and amazement on social media.

Some fans commented on her appearance, with one saying:

"She looks really good. ... now if she just exercises she'll be alright. ... She probably gained a lot of weight from her stressful divorce."

Another fan expressed relief:

"She looks good again! Heck, I was concerned about the weight gain."

Such positive reactions continue to pour in, with one exclaiming:

"She looks great."

Eventually, for Kelly Clarkson to lose weight, it was all about lifestyle changes. She made exercise part of her daily routine, maintained a healthy diet and avoided unhealthy behaviors, like drinking too much.

Her lifestyle overhaul paid off: now with a slimmer figure and renewed energy, she has hit the comeback trail with her new album.

Clarkson's weight-loss secrets are unique to her and will likely not translate to everyone and anyone. What won't change, though, is the importance of setting reasonable goals and achieving small victories along the way.

When it comes to weight loss, working gradually but progressively will always yield good results.