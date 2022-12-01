How Kelly Clarkson Lost over 40 Pounds on the Plant Paradox Diet

Kelly Clarkson is quite famous for her amazing vocal prowess with several hit songs such as Stronger, All I Ever Wanted, Because of You, and more. She was recently in the limelight due to her drastic weight loss as well as a duet with Dolly Parton.

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton recently enchanted the audience on The Kelly Clarkson Show with their rehearsals for the legendary duet “9 to 5” for the episode on November 30. At the end of their rehearsals, both Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson congratulated each other with a warm smile and joyous hug.

So, let’s look at the plant paradox diet followed by Kelly Clarkson, which has enabled her to lose about 40 lb.

Kelly Clarkson Plant Paradox Diet That Helped Her to Lose over 40 lb

Kelly recently revealed that she has lost about 40 lb following a diet that is based on the best-selling book The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven Gundry. This diet is based on restricting gluten along with other types of “lectins” from your routine. Lectins are a type of protein that are present in foods such as nuts, vegetables, and fruits.

Last year, Kelly tried this Plant Paradox diet, which nixes lectins for better management of her thyroid and her autoimmune condition. However, she also ended up losing quite a bit of weight, which was definitely a plus point for the singer in terms of her overall health.

According to Gundry, eating lectins is harmful for the body as they could cause inflammation in the body or result in the “leaky gut” syndrome. Lectins are commonly found in foods such as peanuts, soy, pepper, potatoes, quinoa, tomatoes, and eggplant.

Clarkson followed this Plant Paradox diet and avoided lectins from her diet completely. She further avoided foods that were high in sodium, such as processed and saturated foods along with reducing the consumption of cream and butter. All this helped Kelly Clarkson drop about 40 lb and achieve overall good health.

Bottom Line

The lectin-free diet has worked wonders for Clarkson; however, this does not automatically mean that it would work for you. This restrictive diet can be difficult to follow, especially with no scientific evidence backing the lectin-free diet or demonstrating the harmful response of lectin to your body.

Even if you want to try out this diet, you should definitely consult a medical professional as heavy restrictions on diet can result in cutting back on the nutrients that are essential for the body.

