What Is Leaky Gut? 7 Best Foods to Heal Leaky Gut

Have you ever heard of a leaky gut? It's a term gaining popularity in alternative medicine, but many physicians and healthcare practitioners use it too.

According to popular belief, leaky gut happens as a result of systemic inflammation, which damages the tight junctions in your intestinal walls. That causes proteins and toxins that should stay inside the digestive tract to leak out.

It can affect many aspects of your health and digestion, ranging from acne to mood disorders. However, here's what you need to know: there is no one-way fix for a leaky gut. Before we dive deep into different types of food that can help heal your gut, let's understand what is a leaky gut.

What is Leaky Gut?

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition in which the walls of the intestines become damaged, causing foreign substances to enter the bloodstream. This is known as gut inflammation or leaky gut syndrome.

Symptoms of yeast overgrowth can include any or all of the following:

eczema

acne or dermatitis

headaches and migraines

digestive issues such as bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation or IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome);

chronic fatigue

Hormonal imbalances and some of the side effects of those imbalances can lead to anxiety and depression.

Autoimmune diseases.

Foods That Can Help Your Leaky Gut

Here're seven foods that can help your leaky gut:

1) Sauerkaut

Making your own sauerkraut is a delicious way to enjoy the probiotic benefits of fermented cabbage. It's also cheaper than buying it at the store, and you can make it with whatever vegetables you have on hand.

Pro tip: When buying sauerkraut, look for fresh sauerkaut rather than canned, as the fresh ones will have fewer preservatives and additives.

2) Pineapple

Helps in reducing pain and inflammation. (Image via Unsplash / Phoenix Han)

The enzyme bromelain, found in pineapple, works as a digestive aid, helping to break down protein from large food molecules into smaller peptides.

It has been shown to reduce pain and inflammation throughout the body (especially in sinus tissues) and to counter the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines that can damage the gut lining.

3) Garlic

Raw garlic is another excellent prebiotic food, with high levels of inulin, a carbohydrate that feeds the good bacteria in your gut.

Garlic is brimming with nutrients, including manganese and vitamin B6. It also contains vitamin C and selenium, as well as allicin—an active compound. Allicin is a powerful disease-fighting substance that's produced in the process of chopping or crushing garlic.

Pro tip: Add raw garlic to guacamole and hummus, or try this creamy tahini dressing that's full of other probiotic foods like lemon juice and water kefir.

4) Bone Broth

Drinking bone broth helps in supporting your gut lining. (Image via Unsplash / Dominik Martin)

Bone broth is a delicious, nutrient-dense food that can help heal your leaky gut and support immune function.

Bone broth contains gelatin, collagen and amino acids like proline, glutamine, and arginine. These nutrients support the gut lining's ability to seal in good nutrients while keeping out harmful invaders - a key factor in reducing inflammation in the body.

Pro tip: Cook up a big batch of this immune-boosting soup, and pack it for lunch or sip throughout the day.

5) Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps break down and digest food. It stimulates the production of digestive juices, increases stomach acid and helps break down proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

Antiviral and antimicrobial properties reduce growth of the bacteria that shouldn't live in the GI tract and help rid the body of excess yeast. You can support your microbiome and immune system by adding apple cider vinegar to salad dressings or vegetables before roasting.

6) Ginger

Prevents bloating and helps with digestion. (Image via Unsplash / Dean David)

Ginger is a tasty root vegetable that helps calm the stomach and reduce stomach aches, nausea and gastrointestinal problems. Not only does it provide a natural source of vitamin C and magnesium, but ginger also aids in digestion and helps prevent bloating.

Pro tip: Adding peeled ginger to teas and smoothies gives them an extra spicy kick.

7) Kimchi

The fermentation process used to create kimchi enhances its flavour, as well as produces the probiotic cultures that promote gut integrity.

This Korean side dish delivers large amounts of fibre and powerful antioxidants, and can naturally detoxify the body. Try adding kimchi to your next lunch or dinner bowl with rice and veggies.

Pro tip: Your taste buds will thank you for this delicious addition.

Takeaway

Restoring your gut health is an important part of your overall health. If you have a leaky gut, you might experience digestive issues, fatigue and skin problems. Incorporating some of the aforementioned foods in your regular diet can help improve your gut health by increasing the amount of good bacteria that feeds on your food.

Again, it might take some time to see the results, but experimenting with different changes in your daily diet can help bring about healthy changes in the short and long term.

