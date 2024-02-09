American Idol Season 22: Release timings for all regions

American Idol is once again ready to enchant viewers with the best singing talent in the country, through its season 22, of which the release date has now been annonced. The show's three judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie took to their Instagram to reveal the date everyone had been waiting for. Season 22 of the show is set to premiere on February 18, Sunday, on ABC, at 8 pm ET.

The singing standards this season are set high after 19-year-old Iam Tongi won the last season, which makes this season highly anticipated. The latest season will not only screen on ABC, but will also be available to stream on-demand on Hulu a day after its release on TV.

Release dates and timings of American Idol season 22 for all regions

With Ryan Seacrest returning as host, American Idol season 22 is expected to have the same energy with more pompous performances. Season 22 will open with three-part audition episodes, which will feature contestants meticulously selected by the producers and the judges in the initial rounds of auditions.

For fans around the world who want to catch the show live, the timings in the table below should help.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time February 18, 8 pm Pacific Time February 18, 5 pm Central Time February 18, 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time February 19, 1 am Eastern Daylight Time February 18, 8 pm Central European Time February 19, 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 19, 12 pm Eastern European Time February 19, 3 am

Time Until Release

The timing of the show's release on Hulu is 3 am ET, a day after its initial release on ABC. Hulu offers a 7-day free trial to its new subscribers, then charges $7.99 for a basic plan with ads, and $17.99 for a plan without ads, for a month.

Teaser and other clips from American Idol season 22

The show released a Wizard of Oz themed teaser, as an ode to the film which is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2024. The teaser shows the judges taking a trip down the 'Golden Ticket Road', and reaching the towns of the past winners of American Idol.

They come across milestones of past masters like Kelly Clarkson, who won the debut season, Carrie Underwood, who is the winner of season four, Iam Tongi, the recent winner, and Adam Lambert, who went on to get a Grammy nomination after securing a runner-up position in season 8 of the show.

In another clip uploaded by the official YouTube channel of the show, there's a sneak peek into the audition of McKenna Breinholt, who tells the judges of her touching life story and sees her dreams come true at the end of her performance.

American Idol season 22 contestants are to be mentored by a country music superstar

As per a post the show put out on its official Instagram, country music superstar Jelly Roll will join the show's season 9 alumni Tori Kelly, to mentor the top 24 contestants as they perform at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

Tori Kelly's talent, after her appearance on American Idol, quickly got noticed, which, coupled with her hard work, bagged her two Grammy awards - one for best Gospel Album, and the other for best Gospel Performance. There are few who could inspire the contestants better than Tori could, bringing out their best inner abilities, and thus making the competition tougher but still enthralling for the viewers.

Jelly Roll isn't new to the show either, as he previously appeared on the season 21 finale of the show and performed Save Me alongside Grammy-winning Lainey Wilson, and performed Need a Favor with contestant Oliver Steele - performances loved by the audience.

Some of the previous seasons of American Idol can be caught on Hulu or FuboTV.

