“Stronger now”: American Idol alum Tori Kelly addresses “scary” hospitalization 

American Idol alum Tori Kelly has finally spoken out publicly about her health on social media. On Sunday, the news broke that the singer and songwriter was hospitalized due to blood clots around her vital organs. On Instagram and Twitter, Tori Kelly shared a post with the caption, "Deuteronomy 31:8," as well as a handwritten letter with the following message:

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. it’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Tori Kelly also stated that she will release her EP, Tori, on the official date that was planned before this incident. She described how depressed she feels, particularly considering all she had planned for this new album. She also added that she wants to put her health first.

According to Tori Kelly:

“Of course i’m heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first. Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!”

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude to all her fans and thanked them for their love and support. The letter ended with her name, Tori, and a heat symbol.

As time goes by, Tori Kelly is getting better and better

Tori Kelly's caption, "Deuteronomy 31:8" is a Bible verse and according to Faith Chapel Assembly of God Pleasanton, it means:

“God is with you, He goes before you. He won't stop fighting for you. So, don't be afraid or discouraged. The God of all creation, a being beyond the limits of time and space, is in your corner. Be encouraged!”

On July 11, Tori Kelly announced the release date of her new album containing six songs through her Instagram account. In an interview with Elite Daily in May 2023, Tori talked about this release, stating the following:

“When I was in the studio, I was already starting to let my roots grow out. I was like, ‘I’m over this. I don’t wanna dye my hair anymore. I think it’s just time for a change. It just made sense to not dye my hair. It just felt right. This look is both very natural and a progression of me figuring out what I love.”

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo also shared an update about Tori on Thursday, noting how Tori is recovering and getting better day by day. It was reported by People that Tori fainted during a meeting with her friends in Los Angeles. She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where it was found that she has blood clots in her lungs and legs.

Tori appeared in season 9 of American Idol but was eliminated after failing to reach the top 24. In addition to this, fans can watch all episodes of season 21 of American Idol on Fox. The release date of American Idol season 22 has not been officially announced.