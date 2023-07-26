Who is André Murillo? All about Tori Kelly's husband amid fear over singer's blood clots 

Tori Kelly's husband, André Murillo is a 33 year old basketball trainer from Bremerhaven, Germany. The pair got married in an intimate ceremony on May 20, 2018. André recently shared a heartfelt Instagram story following the news of his wife's serious medical condition.

André Murillo's heartfelt message about wife Tori Kelly

André Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

André Murillo is a German basketball player who is married to Tori Kelly, the famous American singer-songwriter. André started his professional basketball career playing for German Pro A Basketball League in a team called Hamburg Towers.

After graduating from Concordia University Irvine with a BA degree André went onto play in many countries including the Phillippines, Spain and Mexico. Currently, André Murillo is a basketball trainer with his own business.

Tori and André met in 2016 and quickly got engaged a year later. On May 20, 2018, the couple got legally hitched in an intimate ceremony in California, USA.

Tori Kelly's health issues

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, Tori Kelly went out with her friends for dinner in Downtown Los Angeles. According to TMZ, somewhere during the night, the American singer started to feel an unusual fast beating of her heart.

Kelly passed out moments later and her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai hospital. Doctors discovered blood clots near Tori's legs and lungs. They are still performing checkups to see if she has any blood clots around her heart. The Halleluja singer is still in the ICU and reportedly in a "really serious" condition.

André Murillo posts Instagram Story with Tori Kelly and Justin Bieber's song Whete Do I Fit In playing in the background. (Screenshots from Instagram/@andremurillo)

Tori Kelly's husband, André Murillo took to Instagram to support her health journey and offer some mental peace for himself and the singer's fans. He posted an Instagram story which played Kelly's part of her Justin Bieber's song Where Do I Fit In. Kelly's singing voice plays on a black screen with the lyrics,

"When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side."

The song befits their situation perfectly and everyone is hoping for Kelly to make a full recovery soon.

Tori Kelly's journey of an exceptional music career

Tori rose to fame during her participation in American Idol's 9th season in 2010. She survived till the Holiday week round and was later eleminated. Kelly kept working on her music by releasing an EP called Handmade Songs in 2012.

She was signed with Capitol records a year later and put out her official EP called Foreword. Tori has won two Grammy Awards for her album Hiding Place.

Although, the Let's Go Crazy singer has been living a private life since 2020, she was decidedly making a come back this year.

In a recent Instagram post on July 12, Kelly announced an EP called Tori. It is set to release this Friday, July 28. She teased her fans that there is much more to come.