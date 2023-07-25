What causes blood clots? Symptoms explored as Tori Kelly's condition leaves fans concerned

Tori Kelly has been reportedly hospitalized after she fainted on the night of July 23, 2023. Doctors have found that clots were present in most of her vital organs. Blood clots are formed when substances in the blood thicken, leading to a semisolid mass and could be triggered by an injury.

According to the New York Post, Kelly was outside her residence with her friends when she collapsed due to a quick heartbeat. She is currently at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and her condition is said to be critical as per sources.

How many more young people need to die or be hospitalized from blood clots before we start imprisoning the people responsible for this crime against humanity? 30 y/o singer Tori Kelly is now hospitalized in serious condition due to blood clots after passing out during dinnerHow many more young people need to die or be hospitalized from blood clots before we start imprisoning the people responsible for this crime against humanity? pic.twitter.com/xvPTrgQHfb

What are blood clots? Symptoms, causes, prevention, and more

Cleveland Clinic states that a blood clot refers to a semi-solid mass of blood cells and other substances forming in the blood vessels. Blood clots can protect anyone from bleeding due to injury or surgery but they can also develop for other reasons including different medical conditions.

They look like a clump of reddish jelly that is put together at one spot with netting. They seem like tiny plates that are called platelets and the netting is known as fibrin. The red color of the clots is due to the red blood cells trapped in the fibrin.

Blood clots are linked to various conditions including the formation of a clot due to cutting after which the body tries to stop the bleeding. There are various factors that can lead to this disease. This includes age, pregnancy, obesity, cancer, taking birth control pills, smoking, and inability to move around.

The symptoms of the disease are frequently formed in the veins and arteries. A few of the symptoms could be leg pain, swollen legs, and a change in skin color. For the blood clots in the lungs and heart, chest pain or breathing problems can be the symptoms.

The problem can be prevented with participation in cancer screenings, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, staying hydrated, and considering non-estrogen alternatives for birth control or hormone therapy.

Tori Kelly's upcoming EP is releasing on July 28, 2023

Tori Kelly's fourth EP, titled Tori, is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023. The EP was announced by Kelly through an Instagram post on July 11 where she shared a cover art of the record featuring her posing near a white wall. The caption stated:

"torikelly my EP 'tori' comes out july 28 !! pre-save to make it yours now. this is the first taste of much more to come…"

In an interview with Elite Daily, Tori Kelly addressed about her look. She stated that when she was in the studio, she let her roots grow out and did not want to dye her hair anymore. She added:

"It just made sense to not dye my hair. It just felt right. This look is both very natural and a progression of me figuring out what I love."

Tori Kelly then shared the list of the songs from the album and it had seven singles, including Missin' U, which was released in March this year. While speaking to People, Kelly said that the early 2000s and late 90s were the main inspirations behind the song.