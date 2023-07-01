What causes an aneurysm? Jo Lindner cause of death and symptoms explored as bodybuilder dies aged 30

Well-known bodybuilder Jo Lindner recently passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 30. Jo's girlfriend, who is active on Instagram under the username @immapeaches, revealed the news of Jo's demise, writing that an aneurysm led to his death.

Cleveland Clinic reports that an aneurysm develops when the artery walls in the brain become thin and weak. This forms at the branching points of arteries, and the problem is sometimes diagnosed at the time of birth. The problem could happen because of abnormality in the artery wall and other factors that weaken an artery.

Jo Lindner's girlfriend wrote that she was with her boyfriend inside his room and that they held on to each other. She revealed that Jo was suffering a pain in the neck, and they could not understand the seriousness of the problem. She further stated:

"At this moment I couldn't write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and hard work man and loyalty and honesty smart."

She also wrote that Jo Lindner was well aware of what he needed to post and replied to all the comments himself on his social media posts.

What is a brain aneurysm? Symptoms and causes explored

Cleveland Clinic states that a brain aneurysm refers to a bulge in a weak portion of a blood vessel in the brain. The pressure of the blood flow pushes the weak section outside, leading to a blister-like bump.

The problem can happen anywhere in the brain, with most of them forming in the major arteries at the base of the skull. Most brain aneurysms are small and do not lead to any symptoms. However, there could be symptoms if it leads to pressure on the nerves or brain tissue. Leaking or rupturing of the aneurysm can also lead to bleeding in the brain.

Common symptoms of the disease include severe headache, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, blurred and double vision, light sensitivity, seizures, drooping eyelids, pain around the eye, confusion, weakness, and loss of consciousness.

Aneurysms can be caused by several factors like vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, marfan syndrome, fibromuscular dysplasia, and arteriovenous malformation. Moreover, these conditions can weaken the artery walls.

The problem can be diagnosed with a CT scan, MRI scan, cerebral angiography, and cerebrospinal fluid analysis. An aneurysm can be treated with microvascular clipping, endovascular coiling, flow diversion stents, antiseizure medications, calcium channel blockers, and shunt.

Jo Lindner pursued a successful career as a bodybuilder over the years

Jo Lindner was a resident of Dubai for some time, after which he shifted to Thailand, creating online content that made him popular among the public. He was born on January 14, 1993, in Germany, and he has a sister named Conny.

According to The Sun, Jo feared that he might suffer a heart attack for overtraining due to the ripping muscle disease, where muscles become sensitive to movement or pressure. He also shared his concern while speaking to YouTube personality Bradley Martyn.

As for how his closed ones reacted to the news of his unexpected demise, his friend Noel Deyzel wrote on Instagram that he was checking his phone for Jo's reply so that they can meet at the gym. He added:

"I'm broken bro. You opened your arms up to us, you showed us so much about life and social media. Your generosity towards myself and others will always stay with me."

Jo Lindner was also active on Instagram with more than 8 million followers. His bio also had a link to his website where people could purchase supplements and other items at discounted rates.

