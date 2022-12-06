“Sorry for worrying you”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa apologizes for not performing her solo stage due to neck injury

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to her Instagram to apologize to fans for not being able to perform her anticipated pole dancing solo stage at the Barcelona stop of their BORN PINK World Tour on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The Thai K-pop idol refrained from performing her viral pole dance during her solo stage for LALISA and MONEY. During rehearsals, she shared that she suffered a neck injury but will still try her best to give Barcelona BLINKs a memorable night.

Taking to Instagram stories after the concert, Lisa uploaded a lengthy text apologizing to fans for not being able to show them her dance live. She also shared that she was feeling a lot better than before. Take a look at her Instagram story below:

Mar𓆙🕉🪬 @godislaIisa Lisa gave us her best and performed so flawlessly despite her neck strain. Get well soon! We’re incredibly proud of you!🥺 Lisa gave us her best and performed so flawlessly despite her neck strain. Get well soon! We’re incredibly proud of you!🥺❤️ https://t.co/aSsb1j9M9i

BLACKPINK’s Lisa informs fans about neck injury, fans praise the idol for her professionalism

Nicknamed the group’s Dance Machine, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo performance on the BORN PINK World Tour was one of the most anticipated moments of the show.

It took the internet by storm when the idol showcased her skills on stage in front of millions of fans. Knowing how much fans looked forward to seeing her pole dancing live, she felt sad that she couldn’t show it to Barcelona BLINKs.

GALI🙄 @yslcoochxie Lisa says she has neck pain but she is going to do her best and people started shouting and cheering Lisa and Rosie did too #chaelisa Lisa says she has neck pain but she is going to do her best and people started shouting and cheering Lisa and Rosie did too #chaelisa https://t.co/6CkprwgWaW

During the rehearsal of their Barcelona concert, BLACKPINK’s Lisa shared her health update with fans. She mentioned that she has neck pain but will continue to try her best throughout the show. She reassured fans, and they, in return, chanted her name to showcase their support.

However, fans were surprised to see almost no difference between Lisa performing with or without a neck injury. They commented on the idol’s professionalism and praised her for giving phenomenal performances despite being in pain.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

hj @JNKIMSGIRL



#LISA #BLACKPINKinBarcelona and to think she has neck pain on this. what a total performer, lalisa !! 🤩 and to think she has neck pain on this. what a total performer, lalisa !! 🤩#LISA #BLACKPINKinBarcelona https://t.co/2zVBzz6l26

jandoe88 @jmusali1



LISA ENCANTA

BARCELONA

#LALISA #MONEY @godislaIisa With pole or no pole Lisa still nailed it! The Legend swept Barcelona by storm!!!LISA ENCANTABARCELONA @godislaIisa With pole or no pole Lisa still nailed it! The Legend swept Barcelona by storm!!!LISA ENCANTABARCELONA#LALISA #MONEY

🐥♏ @cutesybitsy



LISA ENCANTA BARCELONA

#LALISA #MONEY



You wouldn't know if she had a neck pain coz look at her,still on her 101% bestLISA ENCANTA BARCELONA You wouldn't know if she had a neck pain coz look at her,still on her 101% best LISA ENCANTA BARCELONA#LALISA #MONEY https://t.co/ZH2LuyaeCD

❤️‍🔥LALISA❤️‍🔥 @monalisalaferra despite of her neck strain she still gives her all for the fans! You will never really see her slack off on stage no matter what



LISA ENCANTA BARCELONA



Lisa knows that her pole dance is the highlight of her solo stage and its a must see performancedespite of her neck strain she still gives her all for the fans! You will never really see her slack off on stage no matter whatLISA ENCANTA BARCELONA Lisa knows that her pole dance is the highlight of her solo stage and its a must see performance😭🔥despite of her neck strain she still gives her all for the fans! You will never really see her slack off on stage no matter what🔥LISA ENCANTA BARCELONAhttps://t.co/LmqoHL9FSb

ᴊᴅ @lsgodsfavorite



LISA ENCANTA BARCELONA

#LALISA #MONEY

omggg she still have this energy even tho she has neck strain?! 🫡LISA ENCANTA BARCELONA omggg she still have this energy even tho she has neck strain?! 🫡🔥LISA ENCANTA BARCELONA#LALISA #MONEYhttps://t.co/ttw2lIHcs0

Fans were in full support of BLACKPINK’s Lisa refraining from pole dancing but were taken aback when she apologized for omitting it due to her injury in her Instagram story after the concert.

BLACKPINK’s 2022 becomes more memorable as they become TIME’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year

TIME @TIME



Find out why the group is TIME's 2022 Entertainer of the Year: @BLACKPINK has managed to become the biggest girl group in the world precisely by allowing its members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—to be solo stars in their own right.Find out why the group is TIME's 2022 Entertainer of the Year: ti.me/3BfbEQa .@BLACKPINK has managed to become the biggest girl group in the world precisely by allowing its members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—to be solo stars in their own right. Find out why the group is TIME's 2022 Entertainer of the Year: ti.me/3BfbEQa https://t.co/TdMYlTkHMj

As they continued their world tour, BLACKPINK made history by becoming the only female girl group to be named TIME’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year. The quartet even had an exclusive new photoshoot for the cover image, which instantly went viral on social media.

One impactful line from the TIME article attracted the readers the most. It said:

“It’s clear that BLACKPINK is more than a K-pop group.”

Meanwhile, the group has over 25 confirmed concert dates remaining up until June 2023 for the BORN PINK World Tour. The Barcelona concert was just the second stop of their European leg, following which they will tour Asia and Oceania. The quartet will next meet fans in Germany on December 8, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes