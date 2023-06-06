What is CNS lymphoma? Symptoms explored as DJ Michael Bibi reveals rare cancer diagnosis

DJ Michael Bibi has recently revealed his diagnosis of CNS lymphoma. Cleveland Clinic states that CNS lymphoma can impact the central nervous system. The cancer is formed in the spinal cord, brain, or eyes. Michael's management agency, Prime Culture, disclosed the news on Instagram with a lengthy statement on June 5, 2023.

The statement revealed that Bibi was diagnosed with the disease a week ago and has started getting treatment at the hospital. The statement further read that his close friends and family members are showing their full support.

"While he is in treatment, he will be unavailable for any shows for the foreseeable future as he takes time away to recover. Michael has brought so much joy to our team and his fans worldwide."

CNS lymphoma: Symptoms, causes, prevention and more

CNS lymphoma starts in the central nervous system and could be formed in the brain, spinal cord, spinal fluid, and eye. It is of two types - primary and secondary. The differences can be made based on if the lymphoma happens in the CNS or both CNS and other body parts.

Symptoms can be confirmed based on where the tumor is discovered. The disease might not lead to symptoms if the tumor is in the membrane covering the brain and spinal cord. It can lead to changes in vision if the tumor is near one or both eyes.

There are many symptoms of the disease, like vomiting, weakness in different body parts, problems in hearing and swallowing, brain and vision problems, changes in mental problems, seizures, and more.

The risk factors for CNS lymphoma include HIV/AIDS, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, combined immunodeficiency state, and ataxia telangiectasia. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, steroid therapy, and targeted therapy can be used to treat CNS lymphoma.

DJ Michael Bibi has been pursuing his passion for music since his childhood

DJ Michael Bibi developed an interest in music during his childhood and started pursuing it seriously when he was 14 years old as he got his first pair of Numark belt drive turntables.

He soon started working as a DJ and later created his music. He has released several musical projects under record labels like Viva Music, Lost Records, and Madtech. He is also the owner of a record label called SolidGrooves.

DJ Michael Bibi has played in various places like UK, Germany, and Ibiza. He has slowly become a popular face in the Underground Music scene and has continued to create new content in his South London studio.

In 2018, he composed a track titled Hanging Tree, sampled from a single of the same from the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.

DJ Michael Bibi is also active on Instagram, with over 900,000 followers. His posts feature him enjoying outdoor locations and glimpses of the events where he has performed.

