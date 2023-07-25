"No end to this delusion and madness": Tori Kelly vaccine speculation slammed online as singer's condition leaves anti-vaxxers triggered 

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and is being treated for blood clots around her vital organs. A source close to Kelly told Fox 8 that her condition was “really serious.” As per the news outlet, she was having dinner in downtown Los Angeles with her friends on the night of Sunday, July 23, when her heartbeat sped up and she eventually lost consciousness.

Instead of waiting for an ambulance, her friends rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, one of the leading healthcare centers in the city, where she was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

While the cause of her sudden illness hasn’t been disclosed yet, many netizens are speculating that it has something to do with the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, several people have also taken to social media to slam such speculations, with one even deeming them "delusion and madness."

Jacob Peno @JacobPeno Let me get this straight. So, Tori Kelly is in the ICU, being treated for blood clots around her vital organs, and people are really politicizing it by saying it’s because of the COVID vaccine? Is there no end to this delusion and madness? What is legitimately wrong with y’all?

Twitteratti criticizes anti-vaxxers for spreading vaccine fear by "using Tori Kelly’s situation"

As per Fox 8, Tori Kelly has been battling blood clots in the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles since Sunday night. Doctors have detected clots near her legs and lungs and were conducting various tests to determine whether there were any clots around her heart.

During her stay at the hospital, Tori Kelly has reportedly been drifting in and out of consciousness.

Ever since the news of her hospitalization and sudden illness surfaced on social media, anti-vaxxers have been speculating that the songstress’ condition is directly related to the adverse side effects of taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 @EvanAKilgore



American Singer, Tori Kelly, was rushed to the hospital and is being treated for blood clots surrounding her vital organs.



How many more healthy young people need to die, or become seriously injured, for you to believe us?



The COVID vaccines were a mistake. BREAKING:American Singer, Tori Kelly, was rushed to the hospital and is being treated for blood clots surrounding her vital organs.How many more healthy young people need to die, or become seriously injured, for you to believe us?The COVID vaccines were a mistake. pic.twitter.com/i7jL9XmBYs

However, other internet users condemned anti-vaxxers for using Tori Kelly’s condition to oppose the use of Covid-19 vaccines.

Cliff @ImJustC1iff The way people are using tori Kelly’s situation to prove the covid vaccine was a mistake is tragic. I don’t even care if you don’t trust the vaccine but have y’all not learned to shut up before speaking on something?

♐️ @dandjarinwx Idk why people are blaming the Covid vaccine for Tori Kelly's blood clots. She probably has an underlying condition. If anything, it would be more likely that Covid itself might have caused that. Because that *is* a serious side effect (or rather it increases your chances of it).

shan @promisedjb I get SO mad every time I see someone saying that the covid vaccine is giving people blood clots recently. There’s a MUCH higher chance of getting blood clots from actually getting sick with covid than from getting the vaccine.

£auren ♡ @gamerwhowrites Getting real sick and tired of anti-vaxxers claiming it's the vaccine whenever somebody goes to the hospital. How about you stop being heartless and say a prayer for the person instead?



At least I'm praying for Tori Kelly unlike you.

Kam @Heartsapien Anyone can get blood clots from genetics, travel, lifestyle, illness, and of course COVID-19, but all the usual weirdos out here using Tori Kelly to push anti-vax nonsense. My aunt went through this long before the vaccine. Wishing Tori the best.

David Kuhne @D_Khunne Immediate block for anyone who says Tori Kelly’s illness is vaccine related.

catrina @catrinaisabelle can trumpets please shut up about tori kelly’s blood clots and vaccines??? this is not about you right now

yaz⁷ @purpIehero “people” with american flags in their dn trying hard to come up with whatever world jumble they can to connect tori kelly’s medical issue to covid vaccines as if people didn’t start getting blood clots until 2020

Llama @itsMeLlama Why are people automatically assuming that Tori Kelly developed blood clots from the covid vaccine? You can develop clots from a number of things. Stop pushing your antivax agenda. I hope Tori will make a full recovery and that's what's important

I Alone Could’ve Fixed Suguru Geto! @_Elle_Spencer_ I hope Tori Kelly makes a full recovery. Anyone trying to make a covid vaccine conspiracy out of her health issue is not playing with a full deck of cards. Blood clots existed before covid and aren't going anywhere soon, unfortunately. Have some compassion and respect.

About Tori Kelly

30-year-old Kelly rose to fame as a teenager by posting videos of her songs on YouTube. At the age of 16, she joined the ninth season of American Idol and made it through Hollywood Week.

However, she was later eliminated. Two years later, in 2012, she released her debut solo album, titled Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly.

A year down the line, she was signed by the famous Capital Records and in 2015, her full-length album, Unbreakable Smile, was released. One of its songs, Nobody Love, earned her a place in the US Billboard Hot 100. That same year, she won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award.

She voiced the character of Meena in the 2016 animated film Sing and its 2021 sequel Sing 2.

In 2019, Kelly received two back-to-back Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. However, since then, she has been away from the limelight.

In March 2023, she released a single, titled Missin U, taking the audience by surprise with her change of style, both in music and appearance. Her upcoming album Tori is all set to release on July 28.