"No end to this delusion and madness": Tori Kelly vaccine speculation slammed online as singer's condition leaves anti-vaxxers triggered 

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and is being treated for blood clots around her vital organs. A source close to Kelly told Fox 8 that her condition was “really serious.” As per the news outlet, she was having dinner in downtown Los Angeles with her friends on the night of Sunday, July 23, when her heartbeat sped up and she eventually lost consciousness.
Instead of waiting for an ambulance, her friends rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, one of the leading healthcare centers in the city, where she was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
While the cause of her sudden illness hasn’t been disclosed yet, many netizens are speculating that it has something to do with the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, several people have also taken to social media to slam such speculations, with one even deeming them "delusion and madness."
Twitteratti criticizes anti-vaxxers for spreading vaccine fear by "using Tori Kelly’s situation"
As per Fox 8, Tori Kelly has been battling blood clots in the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles since Sunday night. Doctors have detected clots near her legs and lungs and were conducting various tests to determine whether there were any clots around her heart.
During her stay at the hospital, Tori Kelly has reportedly been drifting in and out of consciousness.
Ever since the news of her hospitalization and sudden illness surfaced on social media, anti-vaxxers have been speculating that the songstress’ condition is directly related to the adverse side effects of taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
However, other internet users condemned anti-vaxxers for using Tori Kelly’s condition to oppose the use of Covid-19 vaccines.
About Tori Kelly
30-year-old Kelly rose to fame as a teenager by posting videos of her songs on YouTube. At the age of 16, she joined the ninth season of American Idol and made it through Hollywood Week.
However, she was later eliminated. Two years later, in 2012, she released her debut solo album, titled Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly.
A year down the line, she was signed by the famous Capital Records and in 2015, her full-length album, Unbreakable Smile, was released. One of its songs, Nobody Love, earned her a place in the US Billboard Hot 100. That same year, she won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award.
She voiced the character of Meena in the 2016 animated film Sing and its 2021 sequel Sing 2.
In 2019, Kelly received two back-to-back Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. However, since then, she has been away from the limelight.
In March 2023, she released a single, titled Missin U, taking the audience by surprise with her change of style, both in music and appearance. Her upcoming album Tori is all set to release on July 28.