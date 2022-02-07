Why did TikTok cancel Meena, the cartoon elephant from 'Sing'?

Cute animated creatures usually receive love from the internet, but Meena, the cartoon elephant from Sing has not enjoyed the same affection. Tiktok cancelled the character after the release of the second movie in the series.

The character is being called a "pick-me" girl, which essentially means someone pretending to be shy while wanting everyone to notice them. They see her as attention-seeking, loud and annoying. The criticism mostly refers to two scenes from the latest installment.

The trend has gone viral on TikTok, with over 34.3 million views on the tag #meenatheelephant.

Reason behind TikTok canceling Meena

There are two particular scenes in Sing 2 that have rubbed viewers the wrong way. The first is a birthday celebration scene, where her entire family is singing Happy Birthday to her grandfather, but then Meena joins in with her opera-like singing skills and silences everyone else.

In the second scene, she is shown singing Hallelujah loudly on top of a hill-like building, but then gets shocked when a character notices her.

Internet users seem to think that she is secretly an attention seeker, who is pretending to be shy. So, they have decided to mock the character in their own ways. Many are posting clips from the movie with critical words written on it, while others are destroying merchandise based on her.

Even the voice actor for the character, Tori Kelly, poked fun at the "extraness" of the elephant in her version of the trend.

The internet reacts to the Meena

Many Twitter users shared their dislike for the character, but a few sided with her. According to them, people hating a fictional character is absurd and stupid.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Rafly @almightyfloy i hate meena from sing i hate meena from sing

💗 dee | COMMS OPEN (2/3) 💗 @spiderfritas meena slander is so funny to me how u mad at her for SINGIN in a movie called SING meena slander is so funny to me how u mad at her for SINGIN in a movie called SING 😭😭

fugazi @footurastic this is a Meena from Sing and Sing 2 hate account . No reason she should have sang so extra when she was handing the cake to her grandpa. this is a Meena from Sing and Sing 2 hate account . No reason she should have sang so extra when she was handing the cake to her grandpa.

The Joshstorm @TheJoshstorm 'Tiktok cancels Meena from Sing'



You people need hobbies 'Tiktok cancels Meena from Sing'You people need hobbies

𝐋𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 @DETECTlVEWILDEN meena from sing is by far the most annoying thing on planet. meena from sing is by far the most annoying thing on planet.

Taeko🍃 @PeachesStan01 meena from sing can choke tbh meena from sing can choke tbh

bommer @thearsondog I hate MEENA FROM SING SHES SUCH A PICK ME I hate MEENA FROM SING SHES SUCH A PICK ME

Unctie ✨ @ImAllAboutABag They bullying Meena from the Sing movies… people need to go outside dawg.. it’s an animated character voiced by Tori Kelli. Please go smell some flowers.. They bullying Meena from the Sing movies… people need to go outside dawg.. it’s an animated character voiced by Tori Kelli. Please go smell some flowers..

seigfried @Purple_Indiee 🧍an animated shy elephant?!!!! People hate Meena from Sing?🧍an animated shy elephant?!!!! People hate Meena from Sing?😭🧍an animated shy elephant?!!!!

CHAEMAEYOUNGMOUNG @crescentmonmon @Cartoonbrains Meena isn't a pick me you just don't like that she's an elephant who can sing better than you @Cartoonbrains Meena isn't a pick me you just don't like that she's an elephant who can sing better than you

More about the Sing series

Sing is an animated movie, produced by Illumination Entertainment, and was released in 2016. The plot of the movie follows a teenage singing elephant Meena, who takes part in an animal singing contest despite having stage fright. The movie made $150 million worldwide, as reported by Forbes.

Its sequel Sing 2 was released January 28, 2022. Apart from the criticism from TikTok, the movie has gotten mixed reviews and has already earned over $291 million.

