LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae Tests Positive for COVID-19, to sit out Facts Music Award 2022

LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae will not be participating in this year's edition of the Facts Music Awards after the idol tested positive for coronavirus.

Source Music, the agency of the first generation K-Pop girls group, announced on Monday, October 3, 2022, in a press statement that its idol Eunchae had contracted COVID-19 and would therefore miss the Facts Music Awards 2022.

The Fact Music Awards are a ceremony that recognizes individuals who have contributed to and brought the Hallyu wave to international attention. The event is organized by Fan N Star and hosted by The Fact.

The winners of the Fact Music Awards are determined using empirical data collated and analyzed by Gaon, a panel of judges, in addition to the support and participation ratings gathered from both domestic and international fans. The awards were first presented in 2019.

No other idol of LE SSERAFIM positive

According to a statement by Source Music, Hong Eunchae is the only idol of LE SSERAFIM who has tested positive. Following Eunchae's positive result, the other idols took a rapid antigen test, but all of them received negative results.

The statement also states that the idol underwent the COVID-19 test after becoming ill and exhibiting COVID symptoms. The statement reads:

“We would like to provide you with some information on LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eunchae’s COVID-19 confirmation and her activities. Hong Eunchae underwent a rapid antigen test on Sunday, October 2 after experiencing cold symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19.”

It further adds:

“None of the LE SSERAFIM members other than Hong Eunchae are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from a rapid antigen test they took as a preemptive measure on Monday, October 3.”

Source Music also elaborated on the group's future plans and upcoming events, as well as how the latest developments are poised to affect the K-Pop band's overall plans. According to the statement, all group events will take place as planned, but without Eunchae. According to the statement:

“Planned schedule of LE SSERAFIM will be carried out without any changes. However, we would like to inform you that Hong Eunchae will not be participating in the 2022 The Fact Music Awards on Saturday, October 8 and only the other four members will be participating.”

The agency's top priority, according to the statement, is the health of the idols, and all efforts are being made to ensure Eunchae's recovery. In conclusion, the statement mentions:

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid Hong Eunchae in her speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

Meanwhile, The Facts Music Awards are scheduled to happen on Tuesday, October 8, 2022, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

