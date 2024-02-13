Where to watch American Idol season 22? Streaming platforms explored

American Idol continues to be a mainstay in American reality TV and it will enter its 22nd season this week. Its premiere episode will air on Sunday, February 18, 2024, on ABC at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

The hugely popular signing contest will see judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie tasked with finding America's next signing sensation. The winner will be handed the title and a record label deal.

Iam Tongi won season 21 of American Idol. The Hawaiian teenager wowed viewers and judges with his incredible voice. Viewers will recall his emotional duet with James Blunt as they bellowed out his beautiful song 'Monsters'.

Thus, viewers can expect another enthralling season of the talent show that birthed talent such as Adam Lambert (season 8) and Kelly Clarkson (season 1).

Where to watch American Idol season 22?

American Idol season 22 will be available for viewers on Sundays at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT on ABC. The opening of the season will feature contestants partaking in three-part auditions as they try to make it to the live show.

The Emmy-winning signing competition is watched around the globe and fans from outside the USA can catch episode 1 at the following times:

Time Zone Local date and time Eastern Time 8 pm, February 18, 2024 Pacific Time 5 pm, February 18, 2024 Central Time 7 pm, February 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am, February 19, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8 pm, February 18, 2024 Central European Time 2 am, February 19, 2024 Australian Eastern Daylight Time 12 pm, February 19, 2024 Eastern European Time 3 am, February 19, 2024

Who are the judges this season?

Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie, and Katy Perry all return for the 22nd season of American Idol. The trio have served as the competition's judges since season 16, which saw the show move to ABC.

The show will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest who has fronted the series since 2002. He's earned Emmy nominations during his time presenting the singing contest.

Bryan is a country singer-songwriter who has enjoyed massive success with songs such as 'Country Girl' and 'Play It Again'.

Perry is a pop megastar who rose to fame with her 2008 single 'I Kissed a Girl'. She's since released hit tracks such as 'Firework' and 'Roar'. The 39-year-old has announced that this will be her final season of American Idol (via BBC):

"It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

Ritchie is an iconic American singer-songwriter known for singles such as 'Hello' and 'All Night Long'. He's won four Grammys during his music career.

Who will be the guest mentors in the latest season?

American Idol sees two mentors join the judges and this time it will be Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll, per USA Today. The duo will mentor on the show in Hawaii at Aulani: A Disney Resort & Spa.

Kelly participated in the show during its ninth season and she released her debut album 'Unbreakable Smile' in 2015. She's a two-time Grammy Award winner and voiced Meena an animated elephant in the Universal Studios animation movie 'Sing' in 2021.

Meanwhile, Roll is a rapper and singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. He's known for tracks such as 'Son of a Sinner' and 'Smoking Seduction'.

Past mentors on the show include the likes of Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, and Stevie Nicks. They help the aspiring singing talent on their path to potentially becoming a winner.

Fans can catch season 22 of American Idol on Sundays on ABC at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE