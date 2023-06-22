"I Couldn't even speak": The Voice mentor Kelly Clarkson opens up about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Popular singer Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the end of her marriage with Brandon Blackstock. The couple, who had been married since October 2013, filed for divorce in June 2020, which was finalized in March 2022. Kelly even went so far as to say that she does not plan to get married again. They cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split.

Now, she talked to Zane Lowe about the divorce in an Apple Music 1 interview on June 21. She admitted that she did not handle the situation well, adding:

"I had many sessions with just my friends [where] I couldn’t even speak. I was crying so hard, even before separating."

Kelly confessed that they had many unhealthy habits that they had previously been unaware of. She added that the couple's divorce was "gradual" and didn't happen in "one moment." She had told her therapist at the time:

"We’re trying to figure it out. I desperately want to make this happen, but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn’t going to."

The advice from Clarkson's therapist to not to "attend every argument that you're invited to" helped her deal with the situation. After the divorce, the couple had a very bad custody battle in which Kelly got primary custody and Blackstock could have monthly visitations.

Kelly has to pay her ex-husband $115,000 per month until January 2024 as spousal support.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's relationship timeline

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock met each other at the rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006. Clarkson knew immediately that Brandon was the one for her, as she "felt something" when he walked by, as described by her in a People 2013 interview. However, Blackstock was married to his then-wife, Melissa Ashworth, at the time.

After Brandon got divorced in 2012, his father (also Kelly’s manager at the time) invited him to the Super Bowl, where Kelly Clarkson was performing. She wanted to impress Brandon with her performance, but the latter thought that Kelly hated him, as revealed on SiriusXM in 2017. She later told him about her true feelings, and the pair went on their first date on February 11, 2012.

Kelly and Brandon got engaged at their Nashville home in December 2012, after the latter proposed to Kelly "out of nowhere." The pair tied the knot at Blackberry Farms on October 20, 2013. The happy couple welcomed their first daughter, River, on June 12, 2014, and their second baby boy on April 12, 2016.

Kelly Clarkson confessed in a 2017 SiriusXM interview that she never felt s*xually connected to anyone before her husband, even assuming that she was as*exual before that. Brandon was the one who inspired her to move to LA and do her own TV show in 2019. He helped her record some episodes during COVID on their family ranch by becoming a "lighting technician, an audiovisual technician, and a director."

Out of nowhere, the couple announced their divorce in 2020, and after two long years of custody battles, Kelly had to pay a hefty price for the primary custody of her children—$200,000 in total. She also gave her ex-husband 5.12% of the ranch, which is $908,800 out of the $17,750,000 value according to the court documents.

Kelly Clarkson is currently single and is raising her two kids.

Poll : 0 votes