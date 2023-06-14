Is Miley Cyrus performing at 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? Breaking down viral social media rumor

The Super Bowl was graced with an epic halftime performance from Rihanna this year, undoubtedly going down as one of the best performances in the game's history. Who will attempt to top her performance this year?

The latest rumor is that Miley Cyrus might be in on it.

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Miley Cyrus is rumored to be in talks to perform at the upcoming SuperBowl halftime show.

The Twitter account ThePopTingz has posted that she is a rumored candidate for the next halftime show. She recently released an album, so she's back in the spotlight just in time to theoretically do the halftime show.

Right now, this is just a rumor. Cyrus hasn't commented and it's unlikely that the NFL will reveal their halftime show performer right now anyway. It's also unclear where the rumor is coming from.

Nevertheless, it is going rather viral, so it's certainly possible. However, it is very important to note that this is just a rumor, even if it's a viral one.

Who might perform the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

Aside from the rumored Miley Cyrus, there are several other performers that could grace the stage at the Super Bowl. Another rumor suggests that recent Grammy-winner (Album of the Year, Harry's House) Harry Styles will be performing.

There's been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Styles has been on tour for a long time, so he's no stranger to doing shows. His star continues to ascend after winning the Grammy, so the Super Bowl halftime show would be an incredible feather in his cap.

Additionally, Taylor Swift can't be ruled out. She's on the NFL's radar as she is currently touring most teams' stadiums for the Eras Tour, which the likes of Mac Jones, Aaron Rodgers, and others have attended.

She reportedly declined to do the 2024 Super Bowl because she didn't want to commit to that while she still had albums to re-record. While it's very unlikely that she finishes re-recording and releasing her debut album 1989 and Reputation by then, she can't be ruled out either.

Rihanna performed in 2023

Right now, all of this is speculation. All of these stars would make for excellent performers, but none of them have committed to or even officially been asked to do the big game.

