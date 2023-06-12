An Aaron Rodgers ‘betrayal’? NFL writer names Taylor Swift song that perfectly fits Jets QB’s situation

Aaron Rodgers' 2022 season was pretty tough by his standards. He was not the reliable quarterback he was supposed to be, especially for fantasy purposes. Everyone knew the loss of Davante Adams would hurt his production, but expectations were that if anyone could handle that, it was Rodgers.

As it turned out, he couldn't handle that as well as people thought, which ultimately betrayed those who spent moderately high draft picks on him. One fantasy writer believes there's a Taylor Swift song for this exact situation (as there is for most situations).

Rodgers recently attended the Eras Tour when it hit Metlife Stadium and professed his love for the singer on social media. He named several songs he liked, but he didn't name the one that Mike Clay dubbed his situation with.

"Bad Blood" from the Grammy-winning 2014 album 1989 was the track from Swift's vast discography that Clay labeled the New York Jets star with. The song is about betrayal, as the hook would suggest.

Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" fits Aaron Rodgers perfectly

The story goes that Katy Perry betrayed Taylor Swift, which is why they have bad blood now. As Clay puts it, Aaron Rodgers betrayed his drafters. Those who selected him did so with the idea that he'd be a somewhat viable option. He was barely worth streaming against bad defenses last year.

Clay even believes those who select him this year with a better situation are going to be betrayed via ESPN:

"He failed to reach 20 fantasy points in a single game. Rodgers is now 39 years old and no longer adds value with his legs, so while the trade to the Jets could allow for a better season, Band-Aids don't fix bullet holes."

Rodgers is a bounce back candidate this season since he now has a bona fide WR1 to throw to. However, how much of last season's struggle was due to not having Adams and how much was Rodgers' aging and getting worse remains to be seen.

Aaron Rodgers was not a good fantasy QB

If Rodgers continues to play poorly with a better supporting cast in New York, everyone who drafted him is certainly going to have bad blood once more.

