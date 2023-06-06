Aaron Rodgers’ ex-teammate links QB to Taylor Swift as Pat McAfee claims Jets star is ‘tripping ba**s’

Aaron Rodgers' appearances at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour have been the talk of the sports world. Ever since it was revealed that the New York Jets quarterback is a massive "Swiftie" as they're called, it's all anyone can talk about.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the team discussed Swift's recent reported split from the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who she allegedly dated in the wake of her breakup from actor Joe Alwyn.

McAfee said:

"Matt Healy, who I saw kissing a security guard at his concert I believe just like two days ago. Public, very public kiss on a man's face. So now, Taylor, gonna write an album I assume about Mr. Healy and this tour is just going to go on to do $10 billion and just maybe never stop. Is she gonna be able to tour forever? What does Taylor Swift do next, AJ Hawk?"

Hawk, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay, suggested the two should meet up:

"What does she do? I don't know. She had a high profile quarterback go to at least two of her three shows."

This was met with a raucous response, and McAfee prodded further. Hawk continued:

"I'm saying he should throw his name in the hat. Let her know he's interested."

McAfee added:

"Bro, he's got too many favorite songs to just list of one or two from Taylor Swift as he was jogging off field the other day on Friday at the end of the OTAs. He said, 'Is there another Taylor Swift concert this weekend at MetLife? He does seem to be a little bit uh, tripping balls."

Hawk seems to want them to get together since they are both single.

Aaron Rodgers is a massive fan of Taylor Swift

As is the unfortunate custom in today's society, odds have been placed on who Swift will date next. Tom Brady's name is has been thrown in there alongside Harry Styles, Dylan O'Brien, Shawn Mendes and Pete Davidson.

Taylor Swift wowed Aaron Rodgers with her performance (Image via Billboard)

Aaron Rodgers doesn't have odds right now, but that hasn't stopped his former teammate from shipping them together. The quarterback was seen having the time of his life at the Eras Tour and recently admitted that he's a huge fan of the album folklore, the songs "cardigan" and "august" as well as "New Year's Day".

