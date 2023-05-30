How does Aaron Rodgers know Miles Teller? Jets fans table theory after Taylor Swift concert vid

Aaron Rodgers lived his best life over the weekend, singing and dancing to Taylor Swift songs as he enjoyed the latest chapter of the nation-sweeping Eras Tour. Her concert came to Rodgers' new home- the Meadowlands. Naturally, since he is an admitted big fan of her work, he had to attend.

He was alone in the sense that he didn't go with anyone, but he was in the VIP tent with actor Miles Teller and his wife. The two appeared to be pretty good friends. It's unclear whether or not it was just a case of two famous people knowing of each other, two fans of Taylor Swift enjoying the show or if they know each other.

How do Miles Teller and Aaron Rodgers know each other?

New York Jets fans on Reddit wondered the same thing. It certainly appeared as if this wasn't the first time Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller had met.

One fan pointed out that Rodgers used to date Shailene Woodley, who has starred in films with Teller. Even if not, two actors knowing each other isn't a stretch and that is likely how Rodgers and Teller met.

Teller and Woodley co-starred in the Divergent series, which featured the titular movie and its two sequels, Insurgent and Allegiant. They also starred in The Spectacular Now together.

Rodgers is a professed "Swiftie". When he was asked about his favorite songs, he cited the entire album folklore, with tracks "cardigan" and "august" standing out. He's also a fan of the song "New Year's Day" off of reputation.

Aaron Rodgers loves Taylor Swift

As if that weren't proof enough that he is a genuine fan (most athletes cite much more well-known tracks when asked the same question), Rodgers was seen dancing and living it up at the concert. It's clear he was having a grand time listening to the music.

As the Eras Tour continues to move around the nation and bring fans to stadiums, athletes will continue to attend. Others like Mac Jones have attended various shows and when the tour hits a new stadium each weekend, local athletes like Rodgers will more than likely attend.

