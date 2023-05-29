Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert in New York. During the concert, videos of Rodgers dancing to Swift's songs went viral, and fans began to talk about it.

However, one of Rodgers' teammates was upset that people were filming his quarterback during the concert. John Franklin-Myers, a defensive end with the Jets, expressed his displeasure with the situation on Twitter.

Here's what he said:

"Y’all weird, why can’t he dance in peace"

Myers was certainly right as people should have let Rodgers enjoy the moment instead of filming it. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has been outgoing since moving to New York, but such incidents may compel him to revert to old habits.

In terms of the concert, it seems like Aaron Rodgers is certainly a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Hopefully, he will continue to enjoy his life on the field in the same way as he did during the concert.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have high expectations for the upcoming NFL season

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets after months of speculation, and now that he is here, they are considered as Super Bowl contenders for next season. Considering the hype around Rodgers' arrival, the quarterback will be under immense pressure.

Last season Rodgers didn't have the best of campaigns as he was unable to get along with young receivers who were brought in to fill the void of Davante Adams. The new Jets QB had a passer rating of 91.1 with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 games last season, which is considered poor as per his lofty standards.

However, Rodgers did claim that he could still play at an elite level given the situation around him is right. The Jets have a fantastic roster, and Rodgers can certainly bring the best out of it.

Last season, the franchise missed out on playoffs due to poor quarterback display, but this time around, they have got all boxes ticked to go on and have a big playoff run.

