NFL fans are delighted to see the new video of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers dancing in a Taylor Swift concert that happened in New Jersey. The quarterback seemed to be enjoying himself on 'Style', a success from her 2014 album named '1989'.

MLFootball @_MLFootball the 4x MVP was spotted dancing with his arms raised and his eyes shut. “He's seemingly in a trance and totally captivated by Taylor's song, ‘Style.’”



As Rodgers is filmed dancing to the song and enjoying himself, NFL fans decided it was time to yet again troll the new Jets quarterback:

Sharife AJ @sharif3aj @_MLFootball @TMZ_Sports @GothamCityCrew @uSTADIUM @BoyGreen25 That man been living his best life since he been in New York. It’s like when you leave a toxic relationship and go out for the 1st time lmao. @_MLFootball @TMZ_Sports @GothamCityCrew @uSTADIUM @BoyGreen25 That man been living his best life since he been in New York. It’s like when you leave a toxic relationship and go out for the 1st time lmao.

What did the Jets pay the Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers?

To get the quarterback, the team had to give up a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that will become a first-rounder if he plays more than 65 percent of his snaps.

There was also a swap of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, where New York gave up the No. 13 pick and received the No. 15 pick. Another swap happened with late picks, as Joe Douglas gave up a fifth-round pick and received a sixth.

Why are the Jets a contender in 2023?

You could say that all the Jets needed to fight for the playoffs was a quarterback.

In 2022, the team improved under the command of Robert Saleh. The defense gave up less than 19 points per game - fourth best in 2022 - and, of course, the two rookies of the year were from the franchise: Sauce Gardner on defense and Garrett Wilson on offense.

Even with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White starting at QB for the season, the team was in contention for the postseason until Week 17.

With Aaron Rodgers, the scenario is more promising. Number 12 continues to be a great quarterback, and as he himself says, "A bad year for him is like a career year to 90% of the players in the position". With an offensive coordinator who already knows him - Nathaniel Hackett was with him in Green Bay - it shouldn't take long for him to adapt to the system and be productive for New York.

