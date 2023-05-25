Aaron Rodgers loves Taylor Swift's music, and he just cannot seem to choose one song. During a New York Jets' practice session, a team journalist pulled the quarterback aside and asked what his favorite Taylor Swift Song was.

He responded by saying:

"Too many. Too many to count."

He later changed his tune and mentioned one album of hers:

"Anything off of Folklore. Probably. August, The One."

Later, he added a song from Reputation:

"Going way back, I would say, probably New Year's... was it New Year's Day or New Year's Eve - New Year's Day. That's a banger."

He concluded:

"How do you pick just one? But if I pick one album, definitely Folklore."

Rodgers will not have to wait too long to watch his favorite musician play. Swift's The Eras Tour will play at MetLife Stadium from May 26 to 28.

Which other NFL players are Taylor Swift fans?

Rodgers is not the only NFL player to take a liking to the pop superstar. Last week, fellow quarterback Mac Jones was spotted at Gillette Stadium, the home field of his team, the New England Patriots, watching Swift with his girlfriend Sophie Scott.

As a preview to Swift's visit, the Patriots' social media team asked Jones and his teammates which song and/or album of hers was their favorite. The one-time Pro Bowler said "The Last Great American Dynasty" and "Karma" were his favorite songs, while Reputation was his favorite album.

Rodgers' and Jones' fandom, however, pales in comparison to that of Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player. Speaking to Interview, he revealed that he first became a fan while in high school:

“The first album I ever heard was Speak Now, when I was in high school. I’d never heard of Taylor Swift. And all my buddies, my whole friend group, we were all listening to ‘Long Live.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is a really, really good song.’ So my friends and I went to see her on tour for Speak Now."

In another interview, this time for Men's Health, he also admitted that he nearly bought a Rolex watch so that Swift would open up to him and they would become friends:

"I almost bought a Rollie just to be her friend, not even to date her. She doesn’t hang out with any fucking nerds. She only hangs out with rich, exciting people. So no, I wasn’t overcompensating."

