“I almost bought a Rollie just to be her friend” – Buccaneers LB Carl Nassib reveals he nearly bought a Rolex just to strike up a friendship with Taylor Swift

Carl Nassib loves Taylor Swift and is always ready to talk about the pop sensation. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker remains a huge fan, apparently hoping for an eventual friendship with Swift. Nassib recently talked about Swift during an interview, and is probably ready to spend a whole lot of money so she notices him.

The LB has been playing since 2016, and has attended Swift's concerts thrice. What has not gone unnoticed, however, is Nassib trying to impress Swift in any way he can.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina Best “Hard Knocks” scene of the night via breakout star, Carl Nassib. Best “Hard Knocks” scene of the night via breakout star, Carl Nassib. https://t.co/AChnzH4D7d

While speaking with Men's Health, the 29-year-old talked about his fascination with the singer. The context was his 2018 HBO 'Hard Knocks' video, which was before the LB came out as gay.

Though much has changed since then, Carl Nassib's love for Taylor Swift remains intact. The interviewer asked Nassib about the video, wondering if he was overcompensating back then. Nassib denied this, clarifying that the whole purpose was to impress Swift.

“I would be in a platonic relationship with Taylor Swift in five seconds! I’m in love with Taylor Swift. I almost bought a Rollie just to be her friend, not even to date her."

Apparently, Swift does not hang out with any nerd. She chooses rich and exciting people, which is what Nassib wanted to be. If it would guarantee a friendship with Swift, that is.

Carl Nassib continues to support Taylor Swift on her upcoming release

Years after the legendary Hard Knocks clip, Carl Nassib continues to support Swift with unmatched enthusiasm.

Taylor Swift at the World Series

This time, he shared Swift's post on his IG story, excited about her new album 'Midnights'.

“The grip this chick has on me is relentless."

Nassib even spoke about the general stereotypes out there and how they do affect one's thought process. They briefly discussed his boyfriend and other possibly closeted players in the league.

The 29-year-old even announced a partnership with the Trevor Project earlier this year. Furthermore, he even donated a generous sum of $100,000 to the cause. The project is a non-profit one and works for suicide prevention and mental health awareness for LGBT youth.

The NFL star came out in a video last year, posting it on Instagram. He added that this was not for attention, but for representation that matters.

Since then, Carl Nassib has continued to gain support, and will look forward to performing as an active NFL player.

