NFL's Carl Nassib pledges up to $100K to The Trevor Project for Pride Month

For the second year running, NFL Defensive End Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with The Trevor Project for Pride Month. He will match donations up to $100,000 made to the organization.

The former Las Vegas Raiders star took to Instagram to announce his partnership with The Trevor Project. The project is a non-profit organization that works towards suicide prevention and mental health awareness for LGBTQ youth.

Here's what he had to say:

"I want to wish everyone a happy Pride Month. I also want to remind people why Pride is important to me. Out there right now, there's a kid saying, 'I would rather be dead than be gay.'"

He continued:

"And that's why I'm partnering again with The Trevor Project and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids. I hope you guys have a great rest of your Pride Month and thank you very much."

Last year during Pride Month, Carl Nassib made history by becoming the first active player in the NFL to come out as homosexual. The 29-year-old made a similar announcement via a video posted on Instagram, pledging a donation of $100,000 to the organization.

His donation in 2021 was later matched by the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Raiders coach Jon Gruden even issued statements in support of Nassib's announcement.

In his first interview since his announcement, Nassib said that the primary reason he came out as gay was to 'bring representation and visibility' to the NFL. The NFL is one of the most popular sports in the United States and lacks representation from the LGBTQ community. During a podcast with Darren Waller, his teammate at the Raiders, he even revealed that being the only openly gay player in the NFL is "stressful."

Carl Nassib in the lookout for a new team ahead of 2022 season

A third-round pick out of Penn State in the 2016 NFL Draft, Nassib is a free agent heading into the 2022 season. The pass rusher had stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Raiders. He was released back in March this year. He played 13 games during the 21-22 season, making 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The six-year NFL veteran has played 87 games, making 37 starts. His career figures stand at 22 sacks and four forced fumbles.

His impressive performances on the field are matched by his generosity and his valuable work for the greater community.

