"Why would I go to Japan with Oppa?": Kim Sejeong addresses rumors of her traveling with A Business Proposal co-star Ahn Hyo-seop

Actress-singer Kim Sejeong has recently become the talk of the town as rumors about her going on a secret romantic trip with her A Business Proposal co-star, Ahn Hyo-seop, did the rounds online. This comes after Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong shared pictures from their recent separate trips to Japan. Although neither of them featured in the other's pictures, fans assumed that they were on a couple's trip.

The discussions began gaining momentum on social media when Ahn Hyo-seop deleted the pictures. This led many to believe that the A Business Proposal co-stars were in a steady relationship.

Kim Sejeong recently hosted a Weverse Live and addressed the dating rumors surrounding her and Ahn Hyo-seop.

"Why would I go to Japan with oppa?," the singer-actress asked rhetorically.

"there's a rumor about me and hyoseop oppa going to japan? why would i go to japan with oppa?"

*signs time out*

"to be specific, that 'friend' is my best friend and my older brother, they are who I went with, beep beep"



Kim Sejeong quashes dating rumors with A Business Proposal co-star Ahn Hyo-seop

Sejeong said on her bubble that she went to Japan not too long ago so these pics plus that deleted post where shes in a convenience store was probably taken in Japan using her film cam.

Kim Sejeong hosted a Weverse Live broadcast where she addressed the recent dating rumors surrounding her and Ahn Hyo-seop. The All of My Days singer was asked whether she and Ahn Hyo-seop took a trip to Japan together and the singer-actress looked visibly surprised and asked:

“There’s a rumor spreading that Hyo Seop and I went to Japan together? Why would I go to Japan with him?”

She then clarified that she went to Japan with her older brother and best friend and had no idea that Ahn Hyo-seop was in Japan as well and did not meet him or click any pictures with him. Fans are lauding Kim Sejeong for addressing and clarifying the dating rumors with Ahn Hyo-seop on her own and not waiting for her agency to do the needful.

Additionally, @filmhyoseop revealed that a Japanese fan spotted Ahn Hyo-seop with his friend and SF9's Rowoon a few days ago and thus fans believe Kim Sejeong's version of the story.

a japanese fan already clarified that hyoseop was in japan with rowoon a few days ago

Ichchi @Ichchi8 @se____lene the confirmation or denial every fan or shipper needs to hear. hope this ends all the arguments and assumptions. moving forward... @se____lene the confirmation or denial every fan or shipper needs to hear. hope this ends all the arguments and assumptions. moving forward... 😅

April madrigal @baddiejayyy_99 🥰 @se____lene Just another reason why I’m obsessed with her sejeong your so cool @se____lene Just another reason why I’m obsessed with her sejeong your so cool 💜😂🥰

Saoirse @szersha @filmhyoseop Louder for the delulus at the back. @filmhyoseop Louder for the delulus at the back.

mackenzie ahn @mckenzieahn_ sejeong in bbl:

"I recently traveled to japan with my friend and brother!"



"my friend" and photographer reveal sejeongah~ 🤣 sejeong in bbl:"I recently traveled to japan with my friend and brother!""my friend" and photographer reveal sejeongah~ 🤣 https://t.co/ZHNgVaBQWv

Fans are also reminding each other that they should not concern themselves with idols' personal lives. Although a lot of fans feel that the actress didn't need to address the rumors about her personal relationship with Ahn Hyo-seop, most of them are happy she cleared the air.

What are Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop up to these days?

Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop are undoubtedly two of the biggest and most popular K-drama stars in the world. The talented actors starred in the popular 2022 K-drama A Business Proposal alongside Kim Min-gue and Seol In-ah.

The romantic-comedy workplace drama follows a food researcher, Shin Ha-ri (Kim Sejeong), who goes on a blind date with her boss Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop). She manages to keep her identity a secret till they fall in love.

The drama was one of the top-rated shows of 2022, and cemented the duo's spot as one of the best onscreen romantic pairs. Since then, the All of My Days singer has starred in SBS' inspiring workplace drama Today’s Webtoon alongside Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon-su. She will be seen reprising her role in The Uncanny Counter with a stellar cast including Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Yeom Hye-ran, Kang Ki-young, and Kim Hieora amongst others. The title is set to premiere in July.

Ahn Hyo-seop, on the other hand, will star in the third installment of Dr. Romantic alongside Han Suk-kyu and Lee Sung-kyung. He will also feature in the Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day, titled A Time Called You, opposite Jeon Yeo-been. The drama will air sometime in the third quarter of 2023.

