"Mother is coming": Fans react as Lady Gaga is rumored to drop an album later this year before 'Joker: Folie à Deux' movie release

Lady Gaga's fans have been over the moon ever since Pop Tingz reported the singer is supposedly dropping a new album at the end of the year before her appearance as Harley Quinn in the new Joker movie.

A new album from Gaga would mark her career's seventh studio album following up on her 2020 project Chromatica, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Charts and received a "Best Pop Vocal Album" nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

This news has since seen significant traction with fans showcasing their anticipation for a new Gaga record through a series of posts and comments on X.

Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn in the new Joker movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, in 2022. The film will be released worldwide on October 4, 2024, distributed by Warner Bros.

Netizens react to Lady Gaga reportedly releasing a new album before the end of 2024

The rumor of Lady Gaga possibly dropping an album before the release of her upcoming movie with Joaquin Pheonix, Joker: Folie à Deux, surfaced online.

Although the supposed rumor lacks information on what the project will entail, Gaga fans went gaga by reposting the news and commenting on X, showing their support for the artist online.

One user even suggested the alleged album will be a record similar to her soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

Many fans didn't buy this news and shared their opinions on the rumor. One fan even stated:

"won't believe this until lead single announcement"

Fans are clearly on edge awaiting further news about the supposed new Lady Gaga album, with many not willing to believe the rumor until the Bad Romance singer confirms it herself.

As of now, there isn't an official confirmation or statement from Gaga or her representatives at Interscope Records on the rumored seventh studio album.

