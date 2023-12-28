Who are the judges of American Idol season 22? Details explored

Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry will return as judges on American Idol season 22. The trio has been associated with the singing reality TV show ever since it was revived by ABC in 2018. Notably, the show originally had a 15-season run on Fox before it was acquired and revamped by ABC.

The premiere episode of season 22 will begin with the audition round that will be aired on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Just like the previous seasons, the audition round will be followed by Hollywood Week, Showcase Rounds, and the selection of final contestants. Though the season will debut in spring 2024, the excitement about the premiere has already raised anticipation among fans.

Meet the American Idol season 22 judges

Katy Perry

Katy Perry joined the judging panel of the show in season 16 and hasn’t looked back since. The Dark Horse singer sparked backlash last season for several reasons. During the audition round, Perry poked fun at contestant Sara Beth Liebe, a mother of three, for “laying on the table too much.”

Sara quit the competition and accused Katy of mom-shaming her in a TikTok video. Katy Perry did try to convince Sara to stay back, but the mother refused. Later, the contestant confirmed on social media she only had gratitude to express toward the show and that she and Katy were on good terms.

In another instance, Katy was also booed during an episode for asking contestant Nutsa Buzaladze to wear less glitter, rather than providing proper, concrete feedback.

Lionel Richie

Just like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie has been an American Idol judge since 2018. When it comes to his music career, he was the frontman of the ‘70s successful funk-soul band The Commodores. He then went solo and emerged as one of the biggest pop stars during the ‘80s.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Lione Richie has four Grammy Awards, including the Song of the Year accolade for We Are The World and Album of the Year for Can’t Slow Down.

Notably, he also won the Academy Award in the Best Original category for Say You, Say Me.

Luke Bryan

The country music sensation has judged contestants on the American Idol for the past six seasons, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. He shot to fame after the release of Country Girl (Shake It For Me), his biggest hit ever. He has since delivered several smash-hit country numbers, including Knockin Boots, This is How We Roll, Drunk on You, and Drink a Beer, among others.

He has been honored with the Entertainer of the Year accolade at both the ACMs and the CMA awards.

Ryan Seacrest returns as host

The show’s veteran, Ryan Seacrest, will don the hat of the host in the 22nd season as well. For those unaware, he is the only original cast member who was retained in ABC’s revival of the show from Fox.

The teaser of the upcoming season released in November has already given fans an idea of what’s in store for them.

“American Idol goes all over the nation,” Luke begins the promo before viewers witness the judges touring a high school to hunt new talents. Flashes of scenes from the upcoming season play in quick succession, including the judges sending the contestants to Hollywood and also a snippet of them donning leather jackets while walking in front of an aircraft.

Host Ryan Seacrest concludes the teaser by saying:

"Home is where the dream starts. American Idol is where the dream takes off."

Contestant Iam Tongi became the first person from Hawaii and the first non-country singer in three years to win the American Idol trophy in season 21. The premiere episode of season 22 will air on Sunday, February 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Those without an ABC cable connection can tune in to Hulu to watch the episode the following day.