American Idol Season 22: What is a platinum ticket and what is its advantage?

Fans have wanted more since Iam Tongi took home the title in season 21 of American Idol. Their wait was finally over with season 22 of the show premiering on ABC, on February 18. The family-favorite show is so coveted because it draws the best artists from all parts of the country, and provides them with the biggest platform to shine out.

The three-part auditions are slated to air on February 18, 25, and March 3 respectively and will see the 22nd slot of contestants fighting to achieve spots in the Hollywood round.

While the Golden Ticket is an exciting green light that takes the contestants to Hollywood, the Platinum Ticket gives its deserving contestants the advantage to skip the grueling Hollywood Round and plunge straight into the duet round. It also enables them to have the partner of their choice in the duet round.

How advantageous is American Idol's Platinum Ticket for the contestants?

American Idol's standards are proven time and again, as some of its past winners have won the Grammys; while most others have embarked on global tours performing for their fans. This was only possible because of the expertise of the show judges who recognized the diamonds in the rough.

One lucky contestant from each city is entitled to the Platinum Ticket, which not only takes them to Hollywood like the Golden Ticket does but also enables them to skip the Hollywood Round.

The Platinum Ticket winners get a chance to size up their competition as they watch others perform in the Hollywood Round, which leads them to be better prepared for their eventual performances.

The fact that it also lets them choose their partner for the duet round safeguards their positions because they go for the best performers who would seldom get eliminated. The ticket was introduced in season 20, and it has proven fruitful for some, while other platinum ticket holders got eliminated.

People who have won Platinum Tickets in the past and their journeys on American Idol

Season 20 of the show saw its judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry award the ticket to HunterGirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson. Kenedi, despite getting recognition, chose to leave the show right before the semifinals for reasons unknown.

Platinum ticket proved useful for Jay Copeland as he went on to secure a spot in the Top 10. It was also beneficial for HunterGirl because she was the runner-up that season, next to the winner Noah Thompson.

Season 21 became the first one to introduce America's Platinum Ticket, a ticket that was given based on fan votes (unlike the regular platinum ticket awarded by judges). Elijah McCormick became the recipient of it, alongside regular Platinum Ticket winners Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Cam Amen.

McCormick was unable to touch the Top 20, as he was eliminated before that, while Tyson Venegas made it to the Top 8. Kaylin Hedges who impressed all with her performance at 15 years of age, couldn't go past the Top 24, so did Cam Amen. Now, it is for the fans to see who wins the Platinum Tickets this season, and how far it takes them.

Fans who want to catch American Idol on demand can tune in to Hulu. For those who want to stream it live, FuboTV might be the best option as it has ABC in addition to its array of channels. New episodes of American Idol season 22 drop every Sunday on ABC at 8 pm ET.