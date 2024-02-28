Will Ferrell believes bizarre 1997 Cal Ripken-Kevin Costner conspiracy theory 'kinda checks out'

Award-winning comedian Will Ferrell has once again found himself in the crosshair of baseball. This time, the four-time Emmy winner satirically fanned the flames of the alleged rumor about Cal Ripken Jr. and Kevin Costner way back in 1997.

Talking in the "My Momma Told Me" podcast, Ferrell shared that Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.'s wife was caught in bed with actor Kevin Costner. Chaos allegedly ensued that Ripken injured his hand after fighting Costner.

The injury would have sidelined Cal Ripken Jr. and ended his ironman streak in the league. Therefore, the Baltimore Orioles organization allegedly cut off the power in Camden Yards for the game to not proceed, giving ample time for Ripken to recover.

Being a huge baseball fan, Will Ferrell spoke about this alleged story that to this day is still debated among fans about its authenticity. In the podcast, the comedian shared that the alleged date of the fight and electrical issues in the baseball stadium "kinda checks out."

“And the story is that Cal Ripken came home to find his wife cheating with Kevin Costner,” Will Ferrell stated. “They had a fight, he hurt his hand, he’s like ‘I can’t play tonight.’ They’re like, ‘OK, what about the streak? I know, the power’s out. Cut the lights," he added.

Kevin Costner, who starred in multiple baseball films such as Bull Durham and Field of Dreams, has vehemently denied the rumor.

“If there is something alleged, I’d love to see someone come forward,” Costner stated in an interview in 2001. "There would be big money for a story like this, but it simply is not true."

In an age of rapid transfer of information, it's still interesting to see folklore and mythical stories of the game from baseball's past getting unearthed by those who followed it for a long time.

Will Ferrell's one-day MLB career

On March 12, 2015, Will Ferrell made a roundtrip around the league. The comedian played for 10 different Major League Baseball teams. Ferrell played for Arizona, both the Los Angeles teams, San Diego, Cincinnati, Oakland, Seattle, both the Chicago teams and finally for San Francisco.

The award-winning actor did this amazing feat in honor of two charities which got the proceeds from the merchandise sold from his appearance for different teams.

