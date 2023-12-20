"My career has not gone according to plan" - Comedian Will Ferrell once had a hilarious 1-day stint as a player for 10 MLB teams 

The iconic "Saturday Night Live" alumnus, comedian Will Ferrell, took the baseball world by storm after a hilarious one-day stint as a player for 10 MLB teams.

To support charity and infuse laughter into America's favorite pastime, Ferrell moved across multiple baseball diamonds for hilarious exchanges, and the entire event was recorded in the HBO documentary "Ferrell Takes the Field."

The eventful day took place on Mar. 12, 2015, during the exhibition games in Spring Training. After being dealt and traded by the teams, the actor said:

"My career has not gone according to plan," Ferrell said of his short-lived MLB tenure.

"When I first showed up on the A's doorstep, I thought I'd be an A for life. But then I was a Mariner, and then a Red, a Diamondback, an Angel, a Cub, a White Sock, a Padre, a Dodger."

Will Ferrell's one-day MLB career

Just minutes into his career, Will Ferrell was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Seattle Mariners for a CATBNL (Comedic Actor To Be Named Later).

Ferrell exchanged high-fives, posed for photos, sported a beard made of tortilla chips, took batting practice and arrived at a Chicago White Sox game by helicopter during his brief pro baseball career, which began and ended on Mar. 12.

In a hilarious trade, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired him from the Chicago Cubs for food.

According to the MLB's website, Ferrell went "0-for-2 with two strikeouts, fielded the ball five times (three times in left for the D-backs, once in center for the Angels, and once as a Dodgers pitcher), and threw one pitch (to retire) with an ERA of 0.00."

"There's no doubt I turned some heads today," Will Ferrell said, "I brought passion to the field, dedication, ability and a lot of ignorance. There is life in this 47-year-old arm."

These hilarious exchanges as a player were for charity, as his game-used items were later auctioned off to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer and Cancer for College.

