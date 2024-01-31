"O's have been a part of my life since I was a child" - Baltimore legend Cal Ripken Jr. excited to be part of Orioles' new ownership group

The Baltimore Orioles are about to usher in a new era in franchise history as the team's owner Peter Angelos has decided to sell the team after more than 30 years. Angelos decided to sell the franchise to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein, which also included one of the best players in the team's history, Cal Ripken Jr.

The sale came with a $1.725 billion price tag and will now see the Baltimore Orioles under new ownership for the first time since 1993. The new ownership group will look to bring a title to the city of Baltimore since the last time they did back in 1983.

"Cal Ripken, Jr.: “I am excited to once again be a part of the Orioles organization & I thank David for including me in the ownership group. The Orioles have been a part of my life since I was a child, and this is a special day...." - @Britt_Ghiroli

One of the new ownership group's members also happened to be a key member of that 1983 World Series-winning team, Cal Ripken Jr. The Hall of Famer is a franchise legend and has since spoken out about how honored and excited he is to be a part of the franchise from an ownership perspective.

"O's have been a part of my life since I was a child," Ripken Jr. explained, the former infielder also stated that him joining Baltimore's new ownership group was a special day. This is a rather big statement from Ripken Jr. given everything that he accomplished in the MLB.

The Baltimore Orioles sale came at an opportune time

The sale of the franchise could not have come at a more opportune time for both Peter Angelos, as well as the new ownership group of David Rubenstein and Cal Ripken Jr. The team is coming off one of its best seasons in years, winning the American League East division for the first time since 2014.

Last year, Baltimore finished with a 101-61 record which secured the team a spot in the ALDS. Although the team was unable to advance, the young core of the franchise has developed at such a rate that this will likely not be a one-time occurrence.

"The Orioles new future owner should immediately lock up Adley Rutschman for life" - @discussbaseball

David Rubenstein and Cal Ripken Jr.'s ownership group will now oversee one of the best young cores in the MLB. Thanks to the likes of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday, Baltimore will remain competitive for years to come.

