'Classic example of the male narcissist': JK Rowling responds to India Willoughby filing police complaint against Harry Potter author

World-renowned author JK Rowling has responded to recent developments surrounding a police complaint reported against her by India Willoughby, with alleged characteristic resilience.

On March 3, 2024, the Harry Potter author tweeted against the idea of transwomen being allowed in the female locker rooms. A user @OwenJonesStan mentioned Willoughby and asked, "This lady should use the men's locker room?" as per The Independent.

Following the tweet, JK Rowling replied that the user on X had sent the wrong video. There is no woman in it, instead a "misogynistic man," as seen in the publication. However, Willoughby disclosed that "a police complaint has been filed against Rowling with alleged hated crime, as per Byline TV.

On March 7, 2024, Rowling, responding to a police complaint by Willoughby, said on X she would explain to them that,

"In my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage."

India Scarlett Willoughby is the first British transgender national television newsreader — a broadcaster and journalist.

JK Rowling speaks cut: challenging allegations

In a statement released on March 7, 2024, JK Rowling asserted her commitment to free speech on X and clarified that, as her lawyers suggested, she has a "winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation."

The complaint against her, reported by India Willoughby, a British broadcaster, alleges that Rowling's comments on transgender issues have constituted harassment and incitement to hate. Speaking to Byline TV, Willoughby said,

"JK Rowling has definitely committed a crime. I'm legally a woman. She knows I'm a woman, and she calls me a man. It's a protected characteristic that is a breach of both the Equalities Act and the Gender Recognition Act."

Furthermore, Willoughby added that "it was the worst abuse I have ever seen on social media" and reported it to the police,

"I've been to the police, and I've reported it as an issue. I contacted Northumbria Constabulary yesterday. I have reported JK Rowling to the police for what she said, which I don't know if that's gonna be treated as a hate crime."

Responding to the complaint, Rowling said, "This is a classic example of the male narcissist." Also, she posted one of the tweets by Willoughby referring to transphobia, that "India's mind that he's previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site."

Rowling's comments come amidst ongoing controversy surrounding her views on transgender, as she posted on X on March 3, 2024.

"When men - all men, however they identify - are banned from women's spaces, those who disregard the ban can be challenged, inside the space and out."

The tweet sparked widespread debate and criticism.

In a response, Willoughby said that the debate about whether Rowling is a transphobe is over and said,

"Genuinely disgusted by this. Grotesque transphobia, which is upsetting."

The reported police complaint against Rowling is the latest development in a long-running saga between Rowling and Willoughby.