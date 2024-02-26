Martina Navratilova reacts as JK Rowling shuts down hater for calling her "transphobic, abelist trash" while refusing to promote Harry Potter series

Martina Navratilova reacted to JK Rowling shutting down a hater, who dubbed the latter as "transphobic, abelist trash."

JK Rowling faced heavy backlash in 2020 when she mocked the trans-inclusive term 'people who menstruate' for how it removed the concept of 'sex' and the lived reality of women. Since then she has been facing the brunt of people constantly and has been called transphobic despite the author denying such claims repeatedly.

In one such case, a person who identified as a queer, sent out a message to Rowling telling the author how they worked at a bookstore and made it a point to never have any of the author's books out in the front as they would not promote 'transphobic and ableist trash' as long as they were around.

“I would like @jk_rowling to know that I work at a bookstore and I make sure to spine-out her gods-awful books as much as possible, rather than front-face them out. We don’t promote transphobic and ableist trash while My Queer a** is around ^_^.”

Rowling took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the tweet where she sarcastically remarked how her career would be over if one of the bookstores weren't promoting her books.

"That's my career over, then," She tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova, who is vocal in her disdain towards the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, reacted to Rowling's response.

"Ha!," Navratilova tweeted.

Expand Tweet

When Martina Navratilova asked Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe to "Be quiet"'

Martina Navratilova (L) and Daniel Radcliffe

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series, voiced his opinions on the situation revolving around JK Rowling in an essay published in the Trevor Project, which aims to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations, who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (JK Rowling) or I," Radcliffe said in hissessay.

67-year-old Navratilova responded to the actor's statement asking him to be quiet.

"Just be quiet Daniel. Be quiet."

Expand Tweet

When asked by a user why Radcliffe should be quiet even though he was trying to defend trans women, Martina Navratilova responded by telling them how it was important to give sex-based spaces to females and no biological males should be allowed there, no matter how they identified.

"Because females need their sex based spaces, that means no biological males, however they might identify. That includes sports and the locker rooms. Thank you."

Expand Tweet