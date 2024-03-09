What is Miriam Margolyes net worth in 2024? Harry Potter actress's fortunes explored

Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout, has a net worth of around $6 million. Born in Oxford, the actress, during a recent interview with 1 News, said,

"Harry Potter - I worry about Harry Potter fans because they sgould be over that by now. It was 25 years ago and it's for children. They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We're having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?' I can't even think about it. No."

In the movie, Professor Sprout taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Miriam Margolyes' net worth explored

Born in Oxford, Oxfordshire, in 1941, Miriam Margolyes is a British-American actress and voice artist who rose to fame after playing the character of Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series. She found her passion for acting when she was young and pursued English Literature at Newnham College, Cambridge, to fulfill her dreams.

After she graduated, she began appearing in theatre before moving towards television and film. She has also played significant roles in theatre in Fiddle of the Roof, Canterbury Tales, Romeo + Juliet, The Vagine Monologues, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Wicked.

She has also appeared in The Age of Innocence and Call the Midwife and bagged a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Age of Innocence in 1994. She was also nominated for an Oliver Award for Best Entertainment for Dickens' Women and was named an Office of the Order of the British Empire in 2002 for her Services to Drama.

Mirriam has also lent her voice to characters in Babe and Happy Feet. As per Eric Singer, the actress owns properties in Australia, London, and Tuscany and has real estate investments in these countries.

As per Ladible, Miriam, during her appearance on This Morning Host Holly Willoughby, revealed that she recorded several audio sex tapes.

"Well, I did a couple of sex tapes, Sexy Sonja: Leaves from my Schoolgirl diary. That was one of them. But I have to stress they were audiotapes, they were not visual. And they're very exhausting because when you're stimulating orgasm, as all of out there will know, it's tiring and you get a headache."

Miriam Margolyes has also written a memoir, This Much is True. She has earned her income and net worth from endorsements, films, and theatre plays by lending a voice to advertisements and promotional campaigns for various brands and through intelligent investments.