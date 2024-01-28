“Fate is too funny”: Internet reacts to YouTuber Austin McBroom living in an RV outside of his recently divorced wife’s home

YouTuber Austin McBroom of the Ace Family just moved into an RV outside his divorced partner Catherine Paiz's house and the internet is going crazy over it. In a series of Snapchat videos posted on Saturday, January 27, Austin reveals that he could not get the home he wanted so he bought an RV parked outside his ex-wife's house to be close to his kids. He even gave a tour of his new mobile home.

Netizens could not believe what they were seeing. Some felt sad for Austin and his situation while others simply trolled the YouTuber. However, many still felt like all the videos were staged for getting paid. One X user commented:

Netizens were stunned by McBroom's actions (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Netizens feel bad for Austin McBroom

Austin McBroom is living the RV life, outside his ex-wife's house.

In multiple videos posted to Snapchat on Saturday, the YouTuber detailed his current living situation after the dissolution of his marriage with Catherine Paiz. He explained that he unfortunately could not move into the house he wanted so he had to figure out another solution. He said:

"It's just temporary but it's as best as I can do for now, and I'm happy with it, and as long as they're happy and I'm happy that's all that matters,"

Austin McBroom revealed a brand new white motor home behind him and revealed that he'd be living there temporarily. Right across the street was his ex-wife's home. Therefore, he still got to be close to his kids because they were "literally right across the street" from him. He also proceeded to give a tour of his new temporary home and initially struggled to open the doors of the RV.

The RV housed a living room with expensive seats, a dining room table that fit all of McBroom's kids, a brand-new kitchen TV still taped up, a brand-new kitchen, a hidden sink, and a walk-in stand-up shower. The RV had a master bedroom with a "cozy" bed complete with a closet, a bedroom TV, and a "super spacious" master bathroom with a window to "peep out" and check if the family's good.

Netizens were confused about what to think of Austin McBroom's situation. Some felt like the whole scenario was very sad and speculated that there had to be a lot more going on. Others latched on to Austin's constant use of the words "brand new" and speculated that the RV might actually be very expensive.

People emphasized the stress that marriage can have and some even supported McBroom. A few social media users maintained that the whole thing was a skit and that it was being done for views and money and others trolled the Ace family star. Here are a few X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to McBroom's RV Snapchats:

McBroom's latest RV videos received mixed reactions (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz announced their divorce through separate Instagram statements on Thursday, January 11. Catherine said in her statement that the couple's shifting paths had created irreconcilable challenges. Both of them prioritized staying together for their kids and Catherine even stated that McBroom was still her best friend.

