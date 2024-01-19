Where is Adelaide Cottage located? Exploring Kate Middleton's home where she will recover following abdominal surgery 

Kate Middleton was recently taken to the hospital for abdominal surgery which has been completed successfully. Hello Magazine states that her condition was not critical and Prince William also made changes to his schedule after her hospitalization.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Princess of Wales has not been discharged from the hospital so far and it might take 10-14 days. However, Kate Middleton would reportedly come to the Adelaide Cottage where she has been residing with Prince William since 2022.

Town & Country magazine states that Adelaide Cottage is situated at the Windsor Home Park near the St. George's Chapel which is 25 miles away from central London. The property was constructed with the assistance of the Royal Lodge back in 1831.

Kate Middleton would reportedly take rest at the Adelaide Cottage post-surgery: More about the property explored

As mentioned earlier, the Adelaide Cottage has been the home of Kate Middleton and Prince William for around two years. The decision to move to the property was taken after the duo opted to shift their children to the Berkshire-based Lambrook School, as per Woman & Home.

While speaking to The Times in 2022, a source revealed that Kate and William's children were having some trouble in London, including that they could not play with their friends at the park.

"Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them."

Adelaide Cottage has four bedrooms along with two staterooms, a resting room, and a servant room. It was reportedly visited by Queen Victoria in the past. Woman & Home revealed that the place was initially known as the Adelaide Lodge and Jeffry Wyatville, an architect and garden designer, built the entire property.

The cottage was originally made for Queen Adelaide and had undergone a few changes in 2015, specifically on the garden side. The cottage reportedly had a few problems including weak electrical connections and unimpressive interiors, as per Daily Mail.

The Sun states that the master bedroom has a ceiling that features gilded dolphins and rope ornament that were taken from a yacht called Royal George. There is a fireplace which is made from marble along with two chimneys on the south side.

A little more on Kate Middleton's surgery and other updates

The latest update regarding Kate Middleton's surgery was shared through the official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales on X (Twitter) on January 17, 2024. The post revealed that Kate won't resume her public duties so soon and continued:

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Furthermore, the statement apologized to everyone, saying the Princess of Wales would reschedule the canceled engagements as soon as possible. According to Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William were supposed to travel to Italy in spring this year but the duo are reportedly taking a break for some time.