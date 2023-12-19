British tabloid Daily Mail was recently targeted by netizens on social media after one of their articles allegedly made some controversial claims based on a poll conducted on builders around the UK. The article revealed that around 2,000 builders had participated in the poll.

The tabloid's article stated that around three quarters of the builders shared their feelings with their colleagues. The article used the word "woke" in the headline to talk about the findings of the poll that revealed builders being open about how they felt.

While the tabloid seemingly made fun of the builders who clearly expressed their thoughts publicly, it was not let go by netizens easily, and they criticized the tabloid on different social media platforms. UK-based company Constructing Rainbow also shared a reaction on X (formerly Twitter), describing suicide as the "biggest killer" and continued:

"We're trying to change the culture to allow men to talk about their challenges and the Daily Mail's response is to call them "woke." Hopefully more builders will come out as woke after this headline and realise it's not so bad."

Although the tabloid's article has gone viral, they are yet to respond to the online criticism.

Daily Mail attracts criticism for reportedly making fun of the UK builders speaking openly about their feelings

An article published by the Daily Mail on June 19, 2022, led to heavy criticism from the public. The article allegedly mocked UK builders by using the word "woke" to describe those who spoke to colleagues about their feelings. The tabloid's claims were based on a poll they conducted on 2,000 builders.

Although the article was published a year ago, it has grabbed the attention of netizens on social media, who reacted on X (formerly Twitter) by criticizing the tabloid for the article.

The poll conducted by the tabloid revealed that around three quarters of builders shared their emotions with their colleagues every day. The ratio was higher for those who were interested in politics and science, which was said to be 30% and 60% respectively.

The percentage was also higher for those who were interested in sports, while 30% of builders showed their interest in pop music that was played on Radio 2, Radio 4, and Classic FM. The numbers were less for those who love to read newspapers, novels, and autobiographies.

Workers share their responses after Daily Mail's article enraged netizens

Although Daily Mail's article has been in the spotlight recently, a few workers responded to the usage of the word "woke" at the time the article was published. Construction Nеws rеportеd that onе of thеm was Jamiе Busby, who workеd at Hinklеy Point.

Busby said that their profеssion has thе "highеst suicidе ratе" since they stay away from their family mеmbеrs for a long time.

"If you think it's a laugh to takе a mick out of us about yoga and mеditation, and othеr things, likе our fееlings and spеaking to еach othеr about our mеntal hеalth, you can givе your hеad a wobblе and gеt in thе rеal world."

An organization called Samaritans, which works to help people at risk of suicide, warned against using such headlines, saying that it is necessary to take steps that can help save lives.