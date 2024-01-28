When did Larsa and Scottie Pippen break up? Details explored

American TV personality Larsa and Scottie Pippen got together when Larsa was 23 and Scottie was 32 years old. At that time, Scottie, a basketball player, received his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls. He had achieved a successful career, alongside immense fame.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen's relationship timeline dates back to 2011, which was when the couple first got married. The two, however, got divorced in December 2021, after 19 years of being married together.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen's relationship has lasted more than a decade. They, however, broke up multiple times, and during their marriage, reportedly separated for a bit as well. Larsa filed for divorce twice, once in 2016, and the next in 2018, which was finalized in December 2021.

Details of Larsa and Scottie Pippen's breakup

The couple were reportedly struggling to find a common ground in attempts to keep their family together. Scottie shares four children with Larsa, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. He also has four more children from other relationships.

Larsa joined the Real Housewives of Miami in 2011, as Scottie's wife. After hearing about Larsa and Scottie Pippen's divorce, fans were concerned about Larsa and wondered if she was doing well after her divorce. Larsa was seen enjoying her single life vacationing and moving to her new luxurious Miami house.

In August 2022, she appeared as a guest on the On Display podcast by Melissa Gorga, where she opened up about her feelings and struggles related to her divorce.

"It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you … Once I started dating, I'm like — I'm gonna have to come to the realization that I'm not gonna get it all. I had a great run. I had a great relationship. You know, I was married for 23 years."

During the podcast, Larsa also mentioned that she is grateful for her ex-husband Scottie, who gave her "four gorgeous kids" and that she found a famous, successful, good-looking guy. She continued by asking "where the hell" could someone "find a guy" who could even tick some of those boxes.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were found evaluating their relationship further after facing several problems. The Real Housewives of Miami star decided to file for divorce in 2016. The two, however, got together again the very next year and were seen going on dates. In 2018, she filed for divorce again, after Larsa and Scottie Pippen were separated for more than three years.

In December 2021, Larsa and Scottie Pippen were officially divorced and are reportedly on good terms now, prioritizing their children and co-parenting together.

Larsa opens up about her divorce on the Real Housewives of Miami

On Real Housewives of Miami season 6, episode 3 Larsa explained she felt suffocated and "trapped" in her marriage to Scottie.

"There's nothing worse than being in a relationship where you can't leave because you are financially stuck because of your partner. That's like, the worst."

In the same episode, Larsa's costar Lisa Hochstein opened up about how hard it was for her when her ex-husband's family cut her off after the divorce. Larsa related to this situation as well and shared details of her connection with Scottie's family, more specifically, his sister.

“I feel like the same thing happened to me and my ex. I was best friends with his sister, like she used to live with us. I just miss being able to call her cause she’s there with my kids. I never in a million years imagined losing my ex's whole family."

As of December 2023, Larsa has reportedly been dating her boyfriend Marcus Jordan. To see more of Larsa's journey and personal life, fans can stream Real Housewives of Miami season 6 on Bravo TV and follow her Instagram account.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.