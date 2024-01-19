“You’ll be a great father”: Larsa Pippen hints at being open to start a family with Marcus Jordan, says she has 11 frozen eggs

Larsa Pippen is going strong in her relationship with Marcus Jordan, son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. As their relationship continues to grow, it has led to discussions about marriage and possibly having children together.

In an episode of their "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Pippen assured Jordan that he would be a great father if they ever have kids.

Pippen briefly talked about how she had 11 frozen eggs after getting the idea during a shoot with the Kardashians. At the time, the popular family was talking about egg retrieval, which led Pippen to her decision, which gives her the option to have more kids in the future.

"If you want to have kids, you would be a great a dad," Pippen told Jordan.

Pippen has four children with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen and is open to raising another one with Marcus Jordan.

Larsa Pippen talked about how Marcus Jordan gets along with her kids

When it comes to her four children, Larsa Pippen talked about how Marcus Jordan gets along with all of them, as per US Weekly's Yana Grebenyuk. Marcus being able to relate and connect with her kids is something that Larsa Pippen is thankful for.

"[My kids] they love Marcus," Pippen said. "Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things. So when I'm talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I] am talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store —he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family."

In Season 6, Episode 11 of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," Marcus Jordan talked about his "support system" role with Larsa Pippen and her children. Instead of trying to be their next father, he instead wants to be there for them as a person they can talk to or lean on.

The situation that the couple is in can be looked at as a complicated one from an outsider's point of view, but they have proven that they have adjusted well under the circumstances.

We will see how the relationship continues between Pippen and Jordan, with rumors of engagement and now children being discussed, this could be a big year for the couple.

