“Heading in that direction”: Marcus Jordan drops engagement hint with Larsa Pippen, confirms dad is ‘super supportive’

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have continued to find themselves at the center of news in the entertainment world. The couple has been in the spotlight ever since they first started dating given the controversial nature of the relationship. With Larsa Pippen being the ex-wife of Marcus Jordan's father's teammate, Scottie Pippen, fans have continued to follow the couple.

Over the summer, the two were the subject of engagement rumors when Pippen was spotted wearing a massive ring. To add fuel to the fire, the ring was being worn on the finger traditionally reserved for engagement rings.

The photos created quite a stir, with fans, and the couple's parents both taking note. At the time, Marcus explained on their "Separation Anxiety" podcast that his parents, including his dad, Michael Jordan, had reached out. As he explained, the couple wasn't engaged at the time, however, an engagement was in the works.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since then, many have wondered when they would be getting engaged, however, the only indication was that Marcus was diamond shopping. Now, in an appearance together on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Marcus Jordan has given an update on the situation.

"We've been shopping. We've been ruling out certain stones, and we're heading in that direction. I would say it's in the works. That's my tagline ... My father is super supportive of whoever I date. He's never really been involved in my personal life to that degree. But he wants to see me happy, and so he supports it."

Larsa Pippen gets personal about her and Marcus Jordan's sex life

While in most cases, couples keep the details of their sex lives private, given the public nature of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship, that isn't the case. From the time the couple started dating, they have been thrust into the public spotlight for a multitude of reasons.

In addition to the controversial nature of the relationship, Larsa Pippen is also a notable reality star in her own right thanks to "The Real Housewives of Miami." As such, her and Marcus Jordan's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" also included fellow "Real Housewives of Miami" cast members.

At one point, host Andy Cohen conducted a Q&A using fan questions, asking Larsa Pippen to discuss her previous disclosure that she has sex three times a day. In response, Pippen indicated that despite what she had said on the "Real Housewives of Miami" reunion, she and Marcus are having even more sex now.

"I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

Marcus Jordan then added:

"Way more than that. ... I'm very competitive. ... Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely."

With an engagement in the works and plenty of TV appearances over the past six months, when the couple finally get engaged, fans will know.