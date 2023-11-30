Michael Jordan's son Marcus and Larsa Pippen sparks engagement rumors as she shows off $13,900 ring on THAT finger

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan’s relationship has been going strong. In her latest public appearance with Marcus, Pippen showed off her glittering diamond ring worth $13,900 on her ring finger. The diamond ring on her finger has sparked engagement rumors.

Jordan’s son and Larsa were in Los Angeles attending a DirectTV event at Kathy’s on Tuesday. Both Marcus and Pippen posed for pictures with the paparazzi. While Larsa had her hands on Jordan’s shoulders, the former kept planting kisses on Larsa's cheeks.

Larsa wore a full-length sparkling dress with long sleeves, while Marcus donned dark grey blazers with a white shirt underneath and matching dark grey pants. The pair didn’t shy away from posing for pictures full of PDA.

It was the first public appearance that Larsa and Marcus made after Larsa said she felt “traumatized” and embarrassed by MJ. Reportedly, Michael Jordan hasn’t approved of his son’s relationship with his former teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

When Jordan was asked if he approved of his son’s relationship with his former Bulls teammate’s wife, Jordan replied, “No.” Despite his father’s disapproval, Marcus said he expects his father to be his best man in his nuptials to Larsa.

Larsa Pippen shows utmost love to her boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been sticking together despite the backlash from social media against the romantic relationship. Both have not shied away from showing love to each other in public and on social media.

In a recent “The Ringer Reality TV” podcast, The Real Housewives of Miami star showered praise on her man. Showing her deeper affection for her boyfriend, Larsa called Marcus a “king.”

"My boyfriend is a king and should be treated like that," Pippen said. "He's not a photographer. He's not a social media."

Touched by her words for him, without waiting for a second, Marcus planted multiple kisses on Larsa.

Earlier, Marcus was hit by financial trouble when he failed to pay his credit card debt. American Express filed a lawsuit against Jordan for avoiding paying the bill. However, Jordan’s son agreed to pay the bill in $10k installments.

According to some, it was Larsa who helped Jordan Jr. pay his bills. Contrary to the public notion that it was a paparazzi stunt, their relationship has been growing stronger every day.